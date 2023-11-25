Google Pixel Tablet $399 $499 Save $100 The Pixel Tablet is a cool device that comes with its own speaker stand, allowing it to serve multiple purposes. Amazon and Best Buy are blowing the tablet out for 25% off its regular price. Those looking for an Android tablet with all that Google goodness should grab this deal. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best days of the year to grab a new tablet. And while everyone is talking about the incredible deals available on Apple's beloved iPad models, you don't want to let the Pixel Tablet slip under your radar. Currently, both Amazon and Best Buy offer $100 off the tablet and its nifty speaker doc. This is the all-time low price ever offered for this relatively new tablet, which our review said brought "a good experience compared to much of the rest of the Android tablet market."

Why you should consider buying the Pixel Tablet this Cyber Monday weekend

The Pixel Tablet isn't a perfect device, but despite its flaws, it still brings plenty of good stuff. In fact, we gave it a 4 out of 5 during our in-depth review, which is an excellent score. The biggest reason it didn't get a 4.5 or 5 was the $500 launch price, but now that it's only $400, it's less of a problem.

If you've ever bought a tablet and found that you don't use it as much as you thought, the Pixel Tablet is the perfect investment with great features and functionality. When not in use, it comes with a handy speaker dock that turns into a sort of Nest Hub that can be detached. In fact, it switches to this mode automatically when docked, so you can seamlessly flip between tablet mode and hub mode without even thinking about it.

In terms of specs, it includes the powerful Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space. Google also included a vibrant 10.95-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. In our review, Chris Hall said, "I tried playing some Call of Duty Mobile on the Pixel Tablet, and it looked great and played smoothly." Of course, touch controls aren't ideal on a large tablet, but it's good to know that the tablet can run graphically intense games smoothly.

Essentially, out review perfectly summarizes our feelings on the tablet: "Google's return to tablets gives greater optimization and a unique focus on smart home integration. It's a little on the expensive side - no doubt thanks to the bundled dock - but for Android fans, there's appeal in this pure Android Pixel Tablet."

If you decide to take home a Google Pixel Tablet, also check out best cases available to protect your productive powerhouse.

