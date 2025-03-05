Summary Google is working on Pixie, now renamed Pixel Sense, as a context-aware AI assistant for the Pixel 10 series.

Pixel Sense learns from user data in various apps to provide personalized suggestions and features.

Privacy and security are key concerns for Pixel Sense due to its on-device operation, setting it apart from other AI assistants.

Since 2023, there have been reports that Google is working on a new AI assistant called "Pixie" that is separate from its Gemini assistant. It was first rumored to launch with the Pixel 9 series in 2024, but that never came to fruition. However, that doesn't mean Google killed it off entirely.

The goal with Pixie was to create a context-aware digital assistant that's more personalized than Gemini and runs entirely on the device -- meaning you can use it offline and online. Since the launch of the Pixel 9, there hasn't been much talk about Google's plans for Pixie, but that has now changed.

According to the latest report from Android Authority, Google is still working on Pixie and has renamed it "Pixel Sense." Better yet, Pixel Sense could be launched alongside the Pixel 10 series, which is expected to be released this summer. Reportedly, Google describes Pixel Sense as a "personalized experience based on the things you do on your Pixel."

What can Pixel Sense do?

It can pull information from different apps on your phone

Since the idea behind Pixel Sense is to create a more personalized experience on your Pixel device, the assistant will reportedly be able to pull information on your phone from certain apps, so it can act as a digital assistant that actually knows you and adapts to your interests.

Android Authority says Pixel Sense will be able to use information from a variety of everyday apps, including Calendar, Chrome, Contacts, Docs, Files, Gmail, Keep Notes, Maps, Messages, Phone, Photos, Screenshots, YouTube, and more.

The whole point of Pixel Sense is that it learns from you.

Pixel Sense will also process media files, including text, images, and screenshots from the Pixel Screenshots app. The whole point of Pixel Sense is that it learns from you. Using information from the apps mentioned above, it will provide "personal predictive suggestions," which can suggest places and products based on your personal data, like interests you showcase and places you go often. Pixel Sense will also understand how you use your phone, so it can recommend ways to complete tasks and routines faster.

Most Google apps currently have Gemini integration, but the AI assistant isn't currently able to pull information from one app to another -- hence why Pixel Sense would be so unique.

Will Pixel Sense make a difference?

Privacy and security will be top of mind

While a lot of what Pixel Sense can do sounds interesting, since it relies so much on personal data, there will understandably be privacy and security concerns Google will need to address if it eventually rolls out this feature. Reportedly, Pixel Sense will run entirely on-device, meaning your data will stay on your device and not get beamed up to some server for the AI to process its thoughts and "not even Google can see it."

No other AI model, whether it's ChatGPT or Apple Intelligence, can run solely on-device and be so personalized, so if Google pulls this off, it would be revolutionary. This could be the Pixel-exclusive AI feature that makes Google's smartphones stand out against the rest of the competition. Pixel Sense already sounds leagues above Apple's Siri, which isn't expected to be able to converse more naturally using Apple Intelligence until iOS 19 or possibly even iOS 20.

I'm intrigued by the possibilities of a fully contextual assistant that learns from me and understands my needs and interests -- that runs solely on-device.

Another burning question is: What will happen to the Gemini Assistant if Pixel Sense comes to the Pixel 10? It's unclear what Google will do to it, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Pixel 10 had some odd combination of Pixel Sense and Gemini. Google Assistant was just replaced by Gemini only last year, so it would be weird for Google to replace it entirely with Pixel Sense so fast.

So far, given the personalized nature of Pixel Sense, I'm intrigued by the possibilities of a fully contextual assistant that learns from me and understands my needs and interests -- that runs solely on-device. This could be the "it" feature that drives more interest to Google's Pixel smartphone lineup if the Mountain View-based company doesn't eventually put Pixel Sense on other Android devices like it did for Gemini. The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch this summer, and hopefully, we'll learn more about Pixel Sense then.