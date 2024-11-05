Key Takeaways Google's latest Pixel 9 series boosted its North American market share from 4.76% in September 2024, to 12.9% in October 2024.

The Pixel 9 launch led Google to record its highest quarterly sales volumes in Q3 2024.

Google's aggressive hardware push appears to be paying off, with the Pixel brand now surpassing Motorola and OnePlus in US Android market share.

Google has been in the smartphone hardware business for a long time -- first with its enthusiast-focused Nexus brand , and more recently with its in-house Pixel lineup of handsets . Unfortunately, the company has struggled to break into the mainstream, historically hovering around a 5% market share in its domestic US market.

With the high-profile launch of Google's latest Pixel 9 series of devices , the tides appear to be turning, if only in the short term finally. A new report from StatCounter suggests that Google's North American market share rose from 4.76% in September 2024, up to a much healthier 12.9% in October 2024.

Statcounter's Mobile Vendor Market Share chart doesn't rely on physical unit shipments or sales to track its estimates, but rather it analyzes which consumer devices are being used to access various websites across the web. As such, it's important to take these measurements with a grain of salt to leave room for a margin of error.

Related Pixel 9 launch crushes Google's quarterly sales record Google's Pixel 9 series has helped the company set a record for phone sales in Q3 2024.

Google's Pixel strategy is looking up

The company's aggressive push into the hardware space appears to be paying off

Statcounter

Starting with the original Pixel and Pixel XL handsets in 2016, Google has been aggressively attempting to solidify a foothold within the US smartphone hardware market. 9 years into this Pixel experiment, it's become clear that dethroning the Apple and Samsung duopoly is a downright Herculean task.

It's become clear that dethroning the Apple and Samsung duopoly is a downright Herculean task.

That being said, Google's massive marketing budget, as well as its deep research and development capabilities, appear to be finally paying off. Recent reports indicate that the company's Pixel 9 launch has crushed its quarterly sales record, with Counterpoint Research stating that Google "recorded their highest ever quarterly volumes" in Q3 of 2024.

Related 7 Pixel 9 tips and tricks you shouldn't miss if you're new to Android Google's Pixel phones are packed with features, but Google doesn't explain all of them. Here are some highlights you should try out.

The latest findings from Statcounter suggest that Google has now surpassed both Motorola and OnePlus in US Android market share, which is a major feat if accurate. Competition within the Android space is fierce, and both of these aforementioned OEMs have developed strong roots in the US market over the course of many years.

The positive reception to the search giant's Pixel 9 series can't be understated, either.

The positive reception to the search giant's Pixel 9 series can't be understated, either -- the company has arguably crafted a lineup of smartphones that live up to the hype, which hasn't always been the case in previous generations of Pixel hardware. Whether or not Google's newfound Pixel success is an anomaly, or whether it will continue to grow in market share in the months and years to come, is something Pocket-lint will be tracking closely.