The rumoured Google Pixel fold will reportedly have a big battery, but that'll also mean that it weighs more than the competition.

Google is heavily rumoured to be working on a foldable Pixel of some sort, and a new report suggests that while it will be heavier than the competition, that extra heft might be worth it.

Its first entry into the foldable space is shaping up to be an interesting one for Google, with the company set to produce something that is similar to the Oppo Find N2 in terms of design. But a new report says that it'll be different from the Oppo offering in a couple of key areas.

One key area will be the weight of the thing, according to a 9to5Google report citing unnamed sources. While no specific weight was offered, sources reportedly say that the phone will be heavier than the 263g Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as the 237g Oppo Find N2. That could make this a surprisingly heavy bit of kit, with there being a suggestion that it's more akin to a tablet than a phone when in the hand.

But that extra weight could be worth it. According to the report, the extra weight could well be thanks to an unusually large battery for a foldable. While the Z Fold 4 has a 4,400mAh battery and the Find N2 has a 4,520 power plant, the Google offering is set to have something larger to offer - although it's still thought to be below the 5,000mAh mark.

If that turns out to be accurate we can possibly look forward to better battery life than we are accustomed to when it comes to foldable phones. That would undoubtedly be a benefit here, as would any Google software initiatives that could make the foldable form factor more suited to its own apps. We can expect something similar if and when Apple finally enters the foldable fray with a bendy iPhone, too.

We can surely expect more leaks in the coming weeks and months as we get closer to a potential Pixel Fold announcement around May time.