There continues to be discussions about the possibility of a folding Pixel from Google. With folding phones seen as the next big thing, it's no surprise that brands - including Google - are interested in where the technology can take us, with a race to crack this rapidly maturing section of the market.

However, there is currently no official confirmation from Google about the existence of the device. There have been leaks and rumors about the folding Pixel's possible features and specifications, including reports that it will have Samsung-made displays and a triple rear camera system. The Pixel Fold was initially expected to launch last year, but now it's looking like it could show up in 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the folding Pixel.

Google Pixel Fold: What's it really called?

Most likely: Pixel Fold

Also possible: Pixel Notepad

Google's rumoured foldable phone is thought to be called the Google Pixel Fold. However, there have been reports that Google may consider other names such as Pixel Notepad. At this stage, these are just rumours. Google has not officially confirmed the existence of the Pixel Fold, so we'll only know the name for sure once Google decides to announce it. For now, the device is most commonly referred to as the Pixel Fold by industry watchers.

Q4 2021 originally suggested

An announcement at Google I/O in May is now most likely

The release date for the Google Pixel Fold has not been officially announced by Google, but there are several rumors about when it might be released.

According to several reports, the Pixel Fold could launch in May 2023, which would coincide with Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023, slated for 10 May. Display analyst Ross Young had also suggested that the Pixel Fold could arrive in the first quarter of 2023, but since we are already in Q2, that didn't quite pan out. Young, who normally has a decent track record, has been claiming the Pixel Fold will launch soon at least a few times since 2021.

Other sources suggest that the Pixel Fold could arrive in late summer or early autumn 2023. According to a report from The Elec, mass production won't kick into gear until the third quarter of 2023 for the Pixel Fold, suggesting that we won't see an official announcement or release until the fourth quarter. The report also mentions that Google has been working on the Pixel Fold for a while now, and that the company has already conducted several rounds of testing on the device.

Google Pixel Fold: Features

Design

Possibly 158.7mm x 139.7mm x 5.7mm when unfolded

Renders and leaks suggest a book-like foldable design

According to rumours, the design of the Google Pixel Fold is expected to be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which folds out to reveal its larger internal display.

Based on renders and leaks (including a spot in the wild in NYC), the Pixel Fold could feature a thicker exterior similar to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The foldable phone will reportedly have a 7.69-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display, and measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (6.2 x 5.5 x 0.2 inches) when unfolded, with a possible metal camera bar measuring 8.3mm deep (0.3 inches). Fold-style form factor, the camera bump is not too dissimilar from the Pixel 7 Pro.

The device is expected to be available in silver or black. Plastic mock-ups of the Pixel Fold have also leaked out and indicate it'll have a familiar camera module.

One rumour suggests that the Pixel Fold could have a workaround to avoid the notch, which is to have the camera on the bezel of the phone. According to the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, there will be no notch on the internal screen. While there haven't been many other firm leaks of the phone's design, a patent filed by Google in 2021 (and published in 2022) reveals that the company is considering an inward folding phone with an in-bezel camera instead of a notch or pinhole.

Seasoned leaker Jon Prosser has allegedly seen photos of the unreleased device and had renders made to protect his source. These renders support the Galaxy Fold-style form factor. OnLeaks is very confident in his own renders, which show an almost identical design to those shared by Jon Prosser.

Display

7.69-inch internal, 5.79-inch cover display

Samsung Display AMOLED panel (120Hz, LTPO)

Possibly using Samsung's M13 OLED technology

The Google Pixel Fold's display is one of the most anticipated features of the phone.

According to various reports, including developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who leaked key details about the phone, the Pixel Fold will feature a 7.69-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display. The inner display is expected to have a resolution of 2208 x 1840, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and will reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display is said to have a peak brightness of 1200 nits and an average brightness of 800 nits.

Ross Young has claimed the Pixel Fold will feature an LTPO OLED display, which would allow the device to have a high refresh rate while using less power. Samsung Display is expected to supply the flexible AMOLED panel for the Pixel Fold. It'll be in-folding, meaning the folded display will be on the inside of the device.

Korean outlet, The Elec, claims that Samsung Display's M13 technology will be used for the Pixel Fold device. This would mean that the Pixel Fold uses a newer display technology than the latest iPhones and Samsung's own flagship foldables. Otherwise, however, we're not exactly sure what the difference between M12 and M13 display tech means in real terms.

Hardware

Google Tensor chip

12GB RAM

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to feature high-end hardware specs that are similar to other flagship devices.

It is rumoured the phone will be powered by Tensor. That's Google's in-house hardware found in the Pixel 7, and you can read more about the chip in our explainer feature. This chipset might not match up to Snapdragon-powered rivals like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it's still powerful and enables a lot of neat features in the current Pixels. Recent alleged benchmarks apparently show a Pixel Fold-like device running a chipset with eight cores and a clock speed ranging from 1.8GHz to 2.8GHz, which is the same as the Tensor chip. This slice of silicon could also be paired with 12GB of RAM and a Mali-G78 GPU.

Of course, the entire report could be fake - or it could be an engineering device rather than a consumer product, but it's the best we have to go on for now. There is no other specific information about the hardware of the Pixel Fold -- other than the battery capacity, which is rumuored to be larger than the 4,400mAh battery.

Reddit user u/onetaketeo

Cameras

50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide camera, 48MP telephoto camera

9.5-megapixel front-facing camera

Google is reportedly going all-in on cameras with the Pixel Fold. The foldable phone is expected to have a strong emphasis on cameras, as past Pixel devices have been known for having some of the best cameras in the smartphone market. While Google has traditionally avoided adding multiple cameras, instead focusing on post-processing, leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold may feature a triple camera system similar to that of the Pixel 7 Pro.

According to a leak from Front Page Tech, both the outer and inner screens of the Pixel Fold are expected to have the same 9.5-megapixel front-facing camera. As for the back cameras, they will likely be arranged in a manner similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, with a 50-megapixel main lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. However, another rumour suggested the Pixel Fold has only a 12-megapixel rear camera and two front-facing 8-megapixel cameras.

Code found in the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 revealed that, while Face Unlock might be available on the exterior camera, the interior camera won't have dual pixel technology necessary for secure facial recognition. An older rumour, based on information found in Android 13, suggests that the Pixel Fold could feature a 50-megapixel IMX787 main camera, a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel Samsung sensor in the zoom lens.

Software

Possibly Android 14

Could have features specific to foldables or AI features

Google Pixel Fold is expected to run on the Android operating system, likely the latest version at the time of release. Additionally, it's possible that the Pixel Fold could have some fun software features or optimisations specific to its foldable design, as seen with other foldable devices on the market. Given that the Pixel line of devices is known for its integration of Google's software and services, it's also likely that the Pixel Fold will come preloaded with various Google apps and services.

It's also worth noting that, because the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the Google Tensor chipset, it could offer voice recognition and AI-based camera capabilities.

OnLeaks

Price

Possibly $1,799 in the US

Other rumoured pricing ranges from: $1,300 - $1800

According to a Front Page Tech, the upcoming Pixel Fold could be priced as high as $1,799.

This is significantly more expensive than Google's current flagship phone series. That price would put it in the same range as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Such a high price tag could be due to several factors, including the cost of the foldable display technology, as foldable displays are still a relatively new technology.

Leaked retailer listings have also recently surfaced, providing new information about the upcoming Google Pixel Fold. According to WinFuture and 9to5Google, the listings have revealed the foldable device's price, colour options, and expected launch window. Both sites report that the Pixel Fold is set to arrive in June, with a price tag of €1,700 (roughly $1,800/£1,500/$2,700). The listings also show the Pixel Fold will be available in Carbon or Porcelain colours.

Also, Google-made cases will also be available in three colours: Haze Midtone, Porcelain, and Sky.

A report from CNBC, based on leaked internal communications, backs this up. It also states that Pixel Fold will cost north of $1700 and will launch at Google I/O before going on sale in June.

Google Pixel Fold: What's the story so far?

Here's everything that's happened so far in the story of the future folding Pixel from Google.

24 April 2023: Here's the Google Pixel Fold and don't let those bezels put you off

Is this our best look at the Google Pixel Fold yet?

19 April 2023: Google Pixel Fold leak brings disappointing news, but there's a silver lining

The Pixel Fold isn't going to be a cheap option, but there's at least a silver lining to this cloud.

10 April 2023: Google Pixel Fold tipped for mysterious display upgrade over Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5

Google could be about to use an upgraded display in its much-rumoured Pixel Fold.

15 March 2023: Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a prices revealed by known tipster

The Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a release dates have already been leaked, now we have pricing details.

14 March 2023: Google Pixel Fold tipped for June launch along with pricing

According to WinFuture and 9to5Google, the listings have revealed the foldable device's price, color options, and expected launch window.

11 March 2023: Android 14 DP2 readies new features for Pixel Fold

Google is preparing more features for the upcoming Pixel Fold with Android 14. The second Android 14 preview includes desktop mode improvements, details about Face Unlock only working when the Pixel Fold is folded, lockscreen notes, and a possible new feature called "dual_shade" for the notification shad

1 March 2023: Pixel Fold could be revealed soon, shows up at the FCC

A new Pixel phone is with the FCC for testing, but it's unclear if it's the Pixel Fold or Pixel 7a.

9 March 2023: Pixel Fold in the wild?

One Reddit user also claims to have seen the Pixel Fold in use on the New York Subway, although the images they shared weren't too revealing.

8 March 2023: Google I/O 2023 is set

Google has set a date for the annual Google I/O 2023 conference, where the Pixel Fold could be unveiled.

20 February 2023: Google’s Pixel Fold has a larger battery

A source tells 9to5Google that the Pixel Fold will be quite a heavy device, but will make it up with the largest battery to date in a foldable.

17 January 2023: First physical Google Pixel Fold leak promises a small display crease and more

YouTuber Dave2D published a video taking a look at the Pixel Fold and trying to figure out what it might offer.

3 January 2023: Google Pixel Fold likely pushed to Q4 2023 with smaller displays

According to a report from The Elec, mass production won't kick into gear until the third quarter of 2023 for the Pixel Fold, suggesting that we won't see an official announcement or release until the fourth quarter.

23 December 2022: Leaked roadmap reveals plans for Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and beyond

A roadmap - published by Android Authority with information from unnamed sources - suggests that Google will launch the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a around April or May 2023, when we expect Google I/O to take place.

8 December 2022: This Google Pixel Fold leak has all the specs and renders you need

Google's expected to launch a foldable phone of its very own next year and a leak has given us a great look at what the Pixel Fold will have to offer.

6 December 2022: Google Pixel Fold allegedly hits GeekBench

While the brand is yet to officially acknowledge the device, it may have already appeared on the popular cross-platform benchmarking database, GeekBench.

11 November 2022: Google Pixel Fold first look

Front Page Tech has leaked images, colors, price, and release date of Google's unannounced Pixel Fold. The colors available are Chalk and Obsidian, with a price of $1,799 and expected release in May 2023. The leak did not reveal other specifications, but sources said to expect the usual Pixel performance and camera treatment.

The Pixel Fold is also said to be really heavy.

14 November 2022: This is Google's Pixel Fold ... probably

Leaker Jon Prosser claims to have seen photos of the device, with renders created to help protect his source.

17 October 2022: Pixel Fold display leak offers more bendy phone info

A new leak might have just given us our clearest information yet as to what the Pixel Fold's displays will offer come an expected Q1 2023 launch.

14 October 2022: Google Pixel Fold display specifications revealed

Google Pixel Fold's display specifications have been leaked. The phone will feature Samsung-made displays both internally and externally, with a resolution of 1840x2208, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The internal folding screen will support a high refresh rate up to 120Hz. The Pixel Fold is expected to launch in March 2023 and will feature a triple rear camera system.

7 October 2022: Google's foldable Pixel now rumoured for a Q1 2023 release

The rumoured foldable Google Pixel phone could arrive in the first three months of 2023, according to a tweet by analyst Ross Young.

12 September 2022: Pixel foldable phone details found in Android 13

Android 13, which has started its rollout, reveals details of Google's planned folding smartphone

26 August 2022: Patent reveals Galaxy Fold-like design

A patent - first filed in 2021 - reveals how Google was intending to design the hinge and incorporate a selfie camera into the bezel of its folding screen.

26 May 2022: Google folding Pixel delayed, again

The Elec reported that people familiar with the matter have claimed the folding Pixel phone has been postponed again as Google not happy yet.

4 May 2022: Google's foldable phone will have similar internal display size to Z Fold 4

Ross Young claims the folding Pixel will have around the same internal display as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but a smaller cover display.

15 February 2022: Is Google's folding Pixel back on track for a 2022 launch?

Ross Young tweeted claiming the folding Pixel display panel was due to go into production in Q3 of 2022 for a launch in Q4 of 2022. He then claimed in the replies to the tweet that it would likely be an October launch and the display will be smaller than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

17 January 2021: Google's upcoming foldable phone is expected to be called the Pixel Notepad

A source told 9to5Google that the upcoming device will be called the Pixel Notepad and that it is expected to cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

7 January 2021: Google's folding Pipit phone reportedly passes through Geekbench, leaving a trail of specs to consider

A phone has passed through Geekbench claiming to be the Pipit, the reported codename for Google's folding phone.

16 November 2021: Is the Google Pixel Fold cancelled?

It's claimed that Google decided not to launch the folding phone because of strong market competition.

5 November 2021: Google's foldable Pixel expected 2022, with Pixel 5 main camera

Google is rumoured to be working on a foldable Pixel smartphone called Pipit and a report from 9to5Google claims it will be arriving in 2022 and feature the Pixel 5's main camera.

5 October 2021: Will this be what the foldable Pixel phone looks like?

Taking Google's Pixel 6 as inspiration, some creative types have envisioned what a folding Pixel might look like.

20 September 2021: Google's folding phone, codename Passport, still on track for 2021 launch

Reliable leaker Evan Blass claimed that a trusted source has confirmed that the Passport - Google's folding Pixel - will launch in 2021.

20 September 2021: Potential foldable Pixel codenamed Jumbojack pops up in code

A report from 9to5Google references a device codenamed Jumbojack which appeared in details for future Android versions, suggesting Google could be working on a second foldable device.

19 August 2021: The foldable Pixel is probably going to be delayed after all

A new report indicates that Google will most likely be pushing the release date of its folding Pixel until sometime in 2022.

The leaker does state that this doesn't rule out the possibility of Google at least previewing the phone during the official Pixel 6 series reveal in October, however.

13 August 2021: Google looks to surprise with foldable Pixel phone launching this year

Perhaps the most damning evidence to corroborate the existence of the Pixel Fold comes from directly within Android 12, as references within the code seem to mention a device with a codename dubbed "Passport", something many in the Google community believe to be a moniker for a foldable Pixel.

19 July 2021: Major leak claims Samsung 120Hz LTPO display will drive most 2021 foldable phones

Ross Young, AKA @DSCCRoss, claimed that the foldable from Google would feature a LTPO 120Hz refresh rate display from Samsung Display.

9 June 2021: Google Pixel foldable to use Samsung display tech and start production in October

Samsung Display is reportedly working with Google to supply its ultra-thin glass (UTG) and flexible OLED panel for a forthcoming foldable Pixel phone.

It is said that the parts will enter production in October 2021, and be supplied to Google fully constructed for a possible phone launch by the end of the year.

25 February 2021: Twitter leaker claims Pixel fold is real

Jon Prosser has added his ¢2, claiming the folding Pixel is real.

23 February 2021: Google could launch a folding Pixel in 2021

Sources talking to The Elec in Korea claim that Samsung Display will be supplying Google with a 7.6-inch folding panel for a future product

10 December 2020: Twitter source reveals H2 2021 folding phone from Google

Ross Young from DSCC mentioned a folding phone from Google due in the second half of 2021.

5 August 2020: Leaked Android documents suggest foldable Pixel

Documents unearthed by 9to5Google reveal a device called Passport, said to be a foldable, set to launch in Q4 2021.

7 May 2019: Google is working on a folding Pixel

Mario Queiroz, former VP of product management at Google, commented to CNET that Google was "prototyping the technology" when talking about folding phones.