With Google expected to announce the Pixel Fold at its I/O 2023 developer event in May, a new report claims that we can expect it to have an upgraded display the likes of which its competitors won't be able to boast.

According to that report, we can expect the Pixel Fold to make use of a new kind of OLED display technology whereas its main competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will instead stick with a tried and tested alternative.

Samsung Display's M13 technology to be used

The display news comes from the Korean outlet The Elec which claims that Samsung Display's M13 technology will be used for the Pixel Fold device, something that will make it stand out when compared with the other devices that we're expecting to see before 2023 comes to a close. One of those will be a direct competitor for the Pixel Fold of course, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 thought to be using the current M12 technology.

It isn't just Samsung that will be using the older display technology either. The Elec claims that Apple's iPhone 15 models will also stick with the M12 technology instead of using the upgraded M13.

"Samsung Display is expected to expand the OLED material set M12, which was first used last year, to all four Apple iPhone 15 series, which are scheduled to be released in the second half of the year," the report says. "Last year, Samsung Display applied the M12, which was the latest material set at the time, to only the top two types of the iPhone 14 series."

As for Google, the report has the Pixel Fold being released "in the second half of this year" which is slightly later than we'd been told to expect previously. Regardless, we still expect Google to unveil its first foldable device at that I/O 2023 event on 10 May.

However, as interesting as this news is it still isn't clear exactly what it means. The Elec doesn't explain the difference between the M12 and M13 display technology, although it remains notable that Samsung hasn't chosen to use Samsung Display's latest and greatest offering.