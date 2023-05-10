Google has announced the Pixel Fold, the first folding phone from the company and a chance for Google to show off exactly what a folding phone can offer. There's no avoiding that the price is high, but this is a premium phone, packed with features and great hardware - and the Google advantage of being front of the queue when it comes to updates.

For those considering the Pixel Fold, it's currently on pre-order and as an incentive for those in the US, UK and Germany you can get a free Pixel Watch.

Google Google Pixel Fold This Pixel Fold pre-order deal will get your a free Pixel Watch worth $359 and make for an ideal pairing with the latest Google phone. See at Amazon

The Google Pixel Fold offers a 7.6-inch internal display, giving you plenty of space to get creative of just to enjoy your content, while it is complimented by a 5.8-inch external display, designed to be useful when the phone is folded.

The offer of a Pixel Watch, however makes perfect sense. This is an ideal companion to your new folding phone, allowing you to interact, accept or reject calls, check your notifications or control your music, without having to get the phone out of your pocket.

The Pixel Watch is one of the most popular Wear OS devices, receiving rave reviews and offering all that connectivity with your phone, Fitbit functions, a sleek design and a whole lot more.

There's no avoiding that the Pixel Fold is an expensive phone, however. Priced at $1800 (£1750) it comes in right at the top of pricing for folding phones that have launched so far - more expensive than Samsung's rival offering, which is, admittedly, a little older by now. So the offer of a free Pixel Watch might be the incentive you need to dive in with the Pixel Fold, a complimentary pairing that will work nicely together.

The Google Pixel Fold was announced at Google I/O on 10 May 2023 and will be available in the US, UK, Germany and Japan. It will come in Obsidian and Porcelain colours, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the front and rear of the phone, a stainless steel hinge mechanism and aluminium frame.

The Pixel Watch has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, and sits in a 41mm stainless steel body in with gold, black or silver. It is waterproof to 5ATM offers wireless charging, contactless payments and more.

The shipping date for the Pixel Fold is still to be confirmed, but we'll update as soon as we hear it. We will also update with any terms and conditions for the free Pixel Watch pre-order offer that we discover.