If you're into your foldables you're probably already waiting with bated breath for any kind of information about what Google has been cooking up in Mountain View. A new leak has shared more details about the Pixel Fold including when it'll be announced, when it'll actually go on sale, and when we'll be able to buy it. And not all of the news is good.

Thankfully, at least some of it is so there's that. But anyone hoping that Google would smash the foldable market wide open with a more affordable phone is about to be very disappointed indeed.

This particular leak comes via CNBC and reporter Jennifer Elias and is apparently based on internal communications that have been viewed by the outlet. Those communications include details about release dates and more, including how much the phone will actually cost when it finally goes on sale.

Starting with when the Pixel Fold will be announced, there are very few surprises. We'd been told to expect the phone to be announced at Google I/O on 10 May and that's what we're being told by CNBC as well That's very good news because we can finally confirm (or debunk) all of the leaks in just a few short weeks.

The same report also claims that the phone won't actually launch in terms of sales until June, which isn't all that far away. That's also good news, and it gives us a little while to keep saving those pennies up. It also backs up a report by leaker Jon Prosser which suggested pre-orders would begin on 10 May but phones won't ship until 27 June.

But then, the bad news. Slim hopes that Google would shake up the foldable market by keeping the Pixel Fold affordable have been blown very much out of the water. CNBC says that we can expect the Pixel Fold to cost around the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the report says that it "will cost upward of $1,700".

That probably shouldn't be all that surprising given the technology going into this thing, though. CNBC says Google's docs mention the Pixel Fold sporting the “most durable hinge on a foldable” and being water resistant, and none of that comes cheap.