Google will reportedly unleash its much-rumoured, first foldable phone this summer. The Google Pixel Fold has allegedly popped up alongside the Pixel 7a mid-ranger on retailers' databases as coming in mid-June.

It is likely, therefore, that both will be announced fully during Google I/O in May, as has been previously rumoured, with on sale dates set for several weeks after. That's a quicker turnaround than usual, however, with the Pixel 6a unveiled during last year's developers conference but not appearing on shelves until July 2022.

The retail listings have been seen by 9to5Google and WinFuture, it seems. The former also reveals that the name seen for the folding phone is indeed "Google Pixel Fold".

The sites also claim that the colour options have been listed too. The Pixel Fold will be available in "carbon" - black or grey - as well as "porcelain" - white. Official cases will also be available in June, in "haze midtone", "sky" and "porcelain" again.

There will be two variants of the Fold, says 9to5Google - 256GB and 512GB. The latter will only be available in the carbon colour.

The Google Pixel 7a will be offered in carbon too, along with "cotton" and "arctic blue" variants. WinFuture adds "jade" to the mix.

There will also be cases for that handset in the same colours. The listings apparently only show a 128GB version of the Pixel 7a.

Previous leaks include a clear view of the mid-range phone, with a developer's prototype model having been photographed extensively in Vietnam. It will keep the matte-finished camera bar, as found on the standard Pixel 7.

As for the Google Pixel Fold, it is said to be coming with a bigger battery than much of its competition. That'll make it a bit heavier but could allow for longer usage.

It will also have a smaller crease than most, reportedly, with a similar hinge setup to Oppo's on the Find N2.

We'll find out for sure during Google I/O, it seems.