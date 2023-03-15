Yesterday, the internet was awash with launch details for the forthcoming Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a smartphones. Now it looks like their prices have emerged.

The previous leak allegedly came from listings in the database of multiple retailers, with claims that each handset will make its way onto shelves in June - presumably after being announced during Google I/O 2023 in May. This has been confirmed by renowned tipster, Yogesh Brar, who also suggests that the Fold will only be available in "select regions".

Pricing, he says, will be set at between $1,300 and $1,500 (approximately £1,070 to £1,240) for the Pixel Fold, and $450 to $500 (£370 to £412) for the Pixel 7a. Considering the Pixel 6a is listed at £399 on the UK Google Store, that seems about right.

Brar also claims that the 7a will hit the streets in early Q3 - and while that's a little later than the retailer listings suggest, it does match the release of last year's model, which came along in July 2022 after its I/O debut.

Other details to have been leaked recently show that Google's first foldable will indeed be named "Pixel Fold" and that it'll be available with two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. The latter is said to be exclusive to the carbon (black) version.

3 Images

Close

The Google Pixel 7a is said to be coming in four colour variants - jade, carbon, cotton and arctic blue.

There will be cases released at the same time, in similar respective colours for each handset.

Google I/O will kick off on 10 May 2023 with the traditional keynote address. Timing details are yet to be revealed, although we'll bring you all the details closer the date.