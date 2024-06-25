Key Takeaways Google's Made by Google event in August will showcase new Pixel devices, AI advancements, and Android updates.

Earlier event date aims to stay ahead of rivals like Samsung and control pre-event leaks for a more exciting reveal.

Expect announcements on Pixel 9, Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch, Tensor chip, and Pixel Buds, with a focus on AI advancements.

Google is shaking things up this year by hosting its annual Made by Google event earlier than usual. Traditionally held in New York City, this year’s event will take place in August, directly from Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. This shift in venue and date marks a significant change for the tech giant, and it has some asking why.

Either way, the event promises to showcase the latest in Pixel devices, AI, and Android. The Pixel 9, a new Pixel Fold, a third-gen Pixel Watch, a new Tensor chip, and updated Pixel Buds are all being thrown around as contenders. If true, this showcase from Google could be one of the biggest and perhaps most interesting tech launches of the year.

0:56 Related Android 15: How to install the public beta We don't recommend installing the Android 15 public beta, but if you insist... here's how to do it.

When is Google's event?

Historical context and competitive timing

Google

Google's event will be held on August 13, 2024 at 10am / 1pm ET.

The timing of this event is particularly intriguing. It’s coming earlier in the year than last year’s Made by Google showcase, which took place in the fall. At that event, Google revealed the Pixel 8 phones, the Pixel Watch 2, and AI enhancements for Google Assistant. The decision to host this year’s event in August suggests Google may also be trying to stay ahead of the competition, particularly with rumors of a forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event by Samsung.

Aligning its product launches to coincide with or precede those of rivals could give Google a competitive advantage.

Reducing pre-event leaks

Moving the date up also means there’s less time for pre-event leaks, which have typically plagued the Pixel lineup. By shortening the window between announcement and event, Google may be attempting to control the narrative more effectively and maintain the element of surprise. Doing so could help it generate more excitement for this year's Pixel products.

Related 5 upgrades that'd make Android 15 the perfect mobile OS for me Android is a mature operating system, but there's plenty more I'd love to see added to the platform.

What to expect from Google's event

Teasers and speculations

Rozetked

The buzz surrounding this event suggests several announcements are coming. Although Google has kept the specifics under wraps, the event invitation clearly teases its new product lineup. Google devotees can expect highlights on the next generation of Pixel devices, advancements in Google AI, and the latest updates in Android software.

In terms of specifics, potential announcements include the Pixel 9, a new iteration of the Pixel Fold, and the third-generation Pixel Watch. There’s also talk of a new Tensor chip. Additionally, an update to the popular Pixel Buds is expected.

Given Google’s heavy focus on AI during its recent I/O conference, it’s a safe bet that this event will feature significant machine learning updates designed to improve user experiences across its ecosystem of devices.