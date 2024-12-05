Key Takeaways The December Pixel Drop has begun rolling out starting today.

The update offers a lot of new exciting features for the Pixel 9 series, and some for older devices too.

New Gemini extensions are rolling out too on Pixel 6 devices and newer.

Google has released its December Pixel Feature Drop just in time for the holidays.

The update is Google's first significant update to Android 15 and brings improvements to its slate of devices, including Pixel phones, Pixel Watches, and the Pixel tablet. While this update includes several functionality improvements for the Pixel 9 series, there are some goodies for older Pixel phones, too.

"The latest Pixel Drop brings more intelligent, helpful and intuitive features to your devices, with new ways to use Gemini, camera improvements and security updates. Better yet, it brings some favorite features to more countries," Google said in a press release.

What's new in the December Feature Drop?

New Gemini extensions, call screening options, and more

Starting with Call Screen on the Pixel 9 series, the feature will now offer "contextual easy to tap replies" powered by Gemini Nano, which readily responds to unknown callers without talking to them yourself. If you have a Pixel 6 and up, you can now view the live transcript of a screened conversation to help you decide if you need to pick it up or not. Turning pages to the recorder app, it now has a new "Clear Voice" option that reduces background noise in voice recordings on the Pixel 9 series.

The Screenshots app for Pixel 9 users has received quite a few updates, too. It now allows you to save anything you find using Circle to Search to your Pixel Screenshots. Additionally, you can add screenshots of credit cards, tickets, and boarding passes to your Google Wallet using the Pixel Screenshot app. If you're an avid Instagram user, you'll be pleased to hear the built-in camera on the app will now let you capture Ultra HDR photos on the Pixel 9 series.

Turning to Gemini, the Messages, Phone, Spotify, and Utilities extensions are rolling with this update. These extensions will be available on the Pixel 6 and newer. If you have a Pixel tablet, you'll be happy to hear that it's getting lock screen widgets and access to VPN by Google. You can check out more features coming with this update on Google's blog.