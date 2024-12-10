Key Takeaways A Reddit user by the name of Over_Firefighter_510 has spotted the return of manual camera controls within the Pixel Camera app's viewfinder.

Quick access to brightness and shadow sliders was previously ripped out of the Pixel Camera interface, but it appears that Google has had a change of heart.

This new camera update coincides with the release of Google's December Pixel Drop, which brings a ton of AI goodies to the company's newer handsets.

Google's Pixel Camera app has been a well oiled machine for quite some time now -- the app offers a clean and intuitive user interface, excellent computational photography algorithms, and even some useful AI-enhanced tools.

However, one point of contention remains prominent: Google's inexplicable removal of the dedicated quick access sliders for brightness, shadows, and white balance. To be clear, these sliders have since remained accessible, but have been buried deeper within the app's settings menu as of version 9.6.

Thankfully, Google appears to have had a change of heart, as one Reddit user by the name of Over_Firefighter_510 has uncovered. It appears that the user has received an over-the-air update to version 9.7 of the Pixel Camera, which reinstates the fan-favorite feature.

Upon receiving Pixel Camera version 9.7, a new Quick access controls toggle appears within the app's settings page. Once enabled, the main viewfinder is adorned by three easily accessible sliders. These allow you to control the brightness, shadows, and white balance of your image, before actually snapping a shot.

In typical Google fashion, version 9.7 of the Pixel Camera app appears to be releasing in a slow and controlled manner. My own Pixel 9 Pro has yet to receive the update, and it might take upwards of a few weeks for it to roll out on a broader scale.

If you're interested in manually checking for the update, you can do so by heading to the Google Play Store app and then navigating to Manage apps & device > Check for updates.

Pixel users are eating well this December

In addition to this new version 9.7 build of the Pixel Camera app, Google has recently pushed out its big December 2024 Feature Drop. The update brings several new features to Pixel phones, including:

Smarter Call Screen replies, powered by Gemini Nano

Ultra HDR image support within the Instagram app

Automatic categorization within the Pixel Screenshots app

A dedicated lock screen widgets pane for the Pixel Tablet

A dual screen camera mode for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and for the Pixel Fold

New Gemini AI extensions

Google has been providing quarterly Pixel Feature Drops for a couple of generations now, and it seems to be a winning formula for the company.

