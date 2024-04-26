Google Pixel Buds Pro $135 $200 Save $65 Designed with long battery life in mind, these sleek headphones last up to 11 hours on the go, or up to 31 hours with the charging case. Use the code POCKETLINT65 to get $65 off. $135 at Wellbots

For Google users looking for a new set of headphones, the Pixel Buds Pro are a more premium option for listening to music on the go. To make these buds a bit more palatable, you can save $65 through May 18 using our exclusive code POCKETLINT65.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

A few years old, but still worthy

Google released its Pixel Buds Pro roughly two years ago, but there's still plenty to like about these earbuds. The company is still relatively new to the headphones world, but that hasn't stopped it from putting our quality options. The Pixel Buds Pro feature active noise-cancellation (ANC) so you can tune out the world to focus on the task at hand. Should you want to be more aware of your surroundings, whether for safety reasons or to order a cup of coffee, a simple tap allows for some transparency, so you can pick up on the important sounds and points in conversation.

In terms of found quality, the Pixel Buds Pro are nicely balanced and suited for most music genres as well as movies and podcasts. Should you want to adjust how these buds sound, the EQ feature lets you select various presets or even create your own. Google also updated the software a year ago to allow for spatial audio, resulting in a bigger sound.

These wireless buds offer an easy-to-understand UI, making them simple to use and enjoy. Part of that UI includes the ability to customize touch controls for the types of things you use most. The Audio Switching feature is ideal if you use the headphones on multiple devices. And you can even use them to translate conversations right in your ears, which would be especially handy when traveling abroad.

While these headphones are getting a little up there in years, they are still worth the purchase, especially at an exclusive $65 discount.