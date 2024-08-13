Key Takeaways Pixel Buds Pro 2 leverage Google's Tensor A1 chip for improved ANC and AI capabilities, enhancing comfort and utility.

Slimmer, lighter design with new stabilizer and improved battery life.

Enhanced AI features like Conversation Detection pause music during conversations and adapt to external noises more effectively.

Google's new Pixel Buds Pro 2 invest heavily in AI and are the first pair of earbuds to be built on the tech giant's Tensor chip architecture, opening up new avenues for adaptive AI capabilities.

Google’s latest earbuds launch alongside the Google Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3. According to the company, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are designed to improve comfort and utility through everyday use. With their twist-to-adjust stabilizer and active noise cancellation (ANC) Silent Seal 2.0 technology, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 aim to offer notable improvements over their predecessor.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 design and spec changes

Google's latest earbuds are slimmer and more lightweight

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds 2 are the first earbuds to be built on the Tensor A1 chipset. The earbuds support Google AI, paired with ANC and Silent Seal 2.0 technology for improved noise cancellation.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 maintains a lot from the 2022 version of the wireless earbuds. The egg-shaped charging case returns with no changes to its dimensions. The overall shape and design is roughly the same as its predecessor, too. However, the earbuds now measure 22.74mm x 23.08mm x 17.03mm (as opposed to 22.33mm x 22.03mm x 23.72mm). The buds themselves are slight with more noticeable curves going into the ear tips. The earbuds feature a 27 percent reduction in size and are considerably lighter, with each bud weighing 4.7g (down from 6.2g).

This year, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 introduce a new twist-to-adjust stabilizer. When exercising, the earbuds can be locked in to avoid falling out accidentally. Alternatively, they can be adjusted in the other direction for all-day regular comfort. This is a feature I'm very eager to test out myself at the gym.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are built on the Tensor A1 chip, making them the first pair of earbuds to utilize Google’s Tensor architecture. Google notes that the use of the Tensor A1 chip gives way to improved performance and battery life. While each bud supports custom-designed 11mm dynamic speaker drivers, transparency mode, and in-ear pressure relief, the Tensor chipset should also offer improved audio quality.

PIxel Buds Pro 2 Battery Life Up to 12 hours Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones Three Brand Google Bluetooth 5.4 IP Rating IP54 Driver Size Custom 11mm Charging type USB-C Case battery Up to 48 hours Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 22.74mm x 23.08mm x 17.03mm Dimensions and weight (case) 25.0 mm x 49.9 mm x 63.3 mm Noise Cancellation ANC Earbud weight 4.7g Charging case weight 65g Expand $229 at Google

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers up to 12 hours of listening time with ANC turned off and 48 hours with the charging case. Comparatively, its predecessor supports seven hours of battery life without ANC and up to 31 hours thanks to its charging case. With ANC turned on, you can expect roughly eight hours of listening time. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 continue to support five-minute charging to deliver up to 1.5 hours of battery.

Other notable spec upgrades include Bluetooth 5.4 support. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are IP54 rated while the wireless charging case includes an improved IPX4 water resistance rating. The earbuds can also swap devices automatically when watching a movie on your tablet and then starting a podcast on your phone.

Google AI and Silent Seal 2.0 technology are this year's key features

Thanks to the Tensor A1 chip and Google AI, ANC is improved

Although Google has made minor tweaks and refinements to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, it's the ANC that stands out. The company claims its new earbuds can process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound. Using the three built-in microphones in each earbud, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 adapts to your environment up to three million times per second.

Silent Seal 2.0 has an expanded frequency range, which allows Pixel Buds Pro 2 to cancel a wider range of unwanted noises. This should theoretically enable you to have a listening experience that’s less disturbed by external noises. With Clear Calling on Pixel, you should notice less noise when speaking to someone on the phone. Even if a friend or family member is on the subway or near a busy intersection, their voice should come in clear with reduced noise.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 also leverage AI to detect when the wearer starts speaking. The Conversation Detection feature automatically pauses music when you start a conversation. Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also automatically swap over to Transparency mode so you can better hear the other person speaking. When the conversation ends, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 automatically resume playback on music and swap back to ANC.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 pricing and availability

Pre-orders for Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available now

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 launch on September 26 for $229. Preorders for the new earbuds are available now. At launch, Google is supporting a handful of color options to choose from. This includes porcelain, hazel, wintergreen, and Peony. At launch, Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and several other global regions.