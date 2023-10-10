Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 The affordable yet smart Pixel Buds A-series has gotten even more affordable during Big Prime Deal Days: it's now $40 off, bringing it down to just cents off of a record low at $59. $59 at Amazon

Wireless earbuds became a commodity purchase years ago, but it's not that often we see such a nice pair at an already appealing price become irresistible with a sale. Enter Amazon and its Big Prime Deal Days - it has taken $40 off the price of Google's Pixel Bud A-series, making them just $59. That's about as low as we've ever seen them and we think you should snap them up if you or someone you know wants them.

Why are the Pixel Buds A-series worth my money?

The Pixel Buds A-series are a great set for those getting into wireless earbuds for the first time - especially if you (or they) have butterfingers and can't afford to lose a couple of pricey beans. In any case, fit comes first on the A-series with spatial vents that will let in some ambient sound, but complement the design of the buds to ensure a good seal. There's no active noise cancellation, but if you're keen on keeping aware of your surroundings and generally wear them in quieter settings - as our review notes - the sound is pretty decent.

You're not lacking for good features on the A-series, though. For starters, Fast Pair guarantees seamless pairing with your Android phone or tablet (though you can still pair them with your iPhone or iPad). Adaptive Sound automatically adjusts the volume so that it rides on top of all that background noise. Plus, you can receive and respond to messages with your voice through Google Assistant. The buds are rated IPX4 for sweat resistance during your workouts. Touch controls make scrolling through your music and podcasts a breeze and the five-hour battery life (with 14 hours more in the charging case) should last you through a few classes or most of your workday.

When you take in the big picture, $59 for a beginner's pair of comfy wireless earbuds from a reliable brand is pretty hard to beat. On the other hand, the ocean that is Amazon is wide, deep, and full of options. We've got a guide to other headphone deals during Big Prime Deal Days.