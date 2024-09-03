Key Takeaways The Thermometer app for some Google Pixel phones can take body temperature readings.

The feature is already available in the US and is now rolling out in some European countries.

Users must have a compatible Pixel phone and follow specific steps to take a measurement.

The ability to measure your body temperature using some Google Pixel phones has been available to US users since January, and the feature is now arriving for European users, too. During the pandemic, having your temperature taken became something of the norm. It wasn't unusual to find a gun pointed at your head on entry to some venues, even if that gun was only being used to measure your temperature.

Infrared forehead thermometers could be used to check the body temperature of people attempting to enter crowded venues, to ensure that they didn't have a fever that might indicate a COVID-19 infection.

Many of us invested in our own forehead thermometers during the pandemic, so that we could quickly take our own temperatures. However, a forehead thermometer isn't something most of us carry around with us, unlike our smartphones.

In January, Google released an update to the Thermometer app on the Google Pixel 8 Pro that made it possible to take your own body temperature using your Pixel phone, as well as measure the temperature of other objects. That feature is now being rolled out to countries in Europe and is supported by the new Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models.

How to take your temperature using the Thermometer app on Pixel phones

You'll need to use a compatible Pixel phone

Close

Body temperature readings using the Thermometer app require an infrared sensor, which is only found in the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro , and Pixel 9 Pro XL. You'll need to be running with firmware version UQ1A.231205.015.A1 or above. If your phone doesn't meet these requirements, you won't be able to take your body temperature.

In order to take a body temperature measurement, you'll need to point your rear camera at your forehead, which must be uncovered by hair or glasses. You then need to slowly scan across your forehead and around to your temple on one side of your head in order to complete the measurement.

Open the Thermometer app. Tap Body Temperature. Grant the appropriate permissions if necessary and choose the relevant settings. Point the camera bar on the back of your Pixel phone at the center of your forehead. Move the phone closer to your forehead. Once at the correct distance, your phone will vibrate. Tap the screen which will be displaying a large Tap to Measure button. Slowly move your phone across your forehead towards your temple. You need to complete the motion within four seconds. Take a look at your phone screen to see the recorded temperature. Tap Save to save the measurement or Reset to try again without saving.

Which countries support body temperature in the Pixel Thermometer app?

Google

The ability to take body temperature readings in the Thermometer app on Pixel phones first rolled out in January of this year, but only in the US. Google's support website now confirms that the feature is available for users in a number of European countries, too.

Users in Europe are currently reporting that the feature is not yet available to them. However, Google has indicated that it should be arriving with the next security update.

Body temperature measurements in the Pixel Thermometer app are now supported in the following countries:

Austria

Belgium

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

The Netherlands

Latvia

Lithuania

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdown

United States

You must be using an active SIM or eSIM issued by a carrier in one of the supported countries in order to use the feature, and there is language support for Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, and Swedish.

