Google might be a relative newcomer in the smartphone hardware market, but its latest lineup has seen hype and positive reception from reviewers and consumers alike. With such a strong mobile offering from the company, it's great to see Pixel deals continue to hit storefronts on a regular basis.

Currently, Google's official Amazon site lists a number of new limited-time deals across several Pixel-branded devices. Much of the Pixel 9 series, in addition to the mid-range Pixel 8a, the Pixel Tablet , and the Pixel Watch 3 , are currently discounted by a compelling margin.

Most notably, the flagship Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a substantial $350 off its normal MSRP, making for a far more palatable entry price into the world of book-style folding phones.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1450 $1800 Save $350 Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to solve the original Pixel Fold's key issues thanks to its thinner and lighter design, Tensor G4 chip and more fluid hinge. Brand Google SoC Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor Display Internal screen - 2,076 x 2,152 pixel resolution OLED at (373 PPI), external display - 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution OLED (422 PPI), 1800 nits (HDR), 2700 nits (peak brightness) RAM 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 4,650 mAh Expand $1450 at Amazon

An excellent foldable phone

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a slam-dunk offering from Google

WIth Samsung resting on its laurels with the Galaxy Z Fold series, the US book-style folding phone scene has been in need of a shape up for some time. Thankfully, Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which launched in September of last year, is just what the doctor ordered.

The phone is a substantial jump over its predecessor, the first-generation Pixel Fold, and it shows. The entire hardware package has been refined, with a much-improved fit and finish. The Tensor G4 chipset isn't the most computationally powerful processor on the market, but just about every other internal component is reasonably high-end.

Google has been hard at work upgrading its Android OS to work better with foldables and large-screen devices, too. The end result for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a competent folding handset, made all the sweeter by the promise of 7 years of OS feature updates and security patches.

Other Google Pixel products are also on sale through Amazon

Aside from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold listing, Google's Amazon page is currently populated with a number of other limited-time Pixel sales. Here are some of the most notable discounts currently on offer.

Pixel 9 Pro $750 $1000 Save $250 The Pixel 9 Pro brings a new squared-off design, the Tensor G4 chip, and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots to Google's flagship smartphone line. It's available starting September 4th. $750 at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro XL $700 $1100 Save $400 The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's first pass at an iPhone 15 Pro Max-style giant smartphone, with a Tensor G4 and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots. It's available on August 22nd. $700 at Amazon

Pixel 8a $400 $500 Save $100 Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. $400 at Amazon