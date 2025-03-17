Google might be a relative newcomer in the smartphone hardware market, but its latest lineup has seen hype and positive reception from reviewers and consumers alike. With such a strong mobile offering from the company, it's great to see Pixel deals continue to hit storefronts on a regular basis.
Currently, Google's official Amazon site lists a number of new limited-time deals across several Pixel-branded devices. Much of the Pixel 9 series, in addition to the mid-range Pixel 8a, the Pixel Tablet , and the Pixel Watch 3 , are currently discounted by a compelling margin.
Most notably, the flagship Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a substantial $350 off its normal MSRP, making for a far more palatable entry price into the world of book-style folding phones.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to solve the original Pixel Fold's key issues thanks to its thinner and lighter design, Tensor G4 chip and more fluid hinge.
- Brand
- SoC
- Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor
- Display
- Internal screen - 2,076 x 2,152 pixel resolution OLED at (373 PPI), external display - 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution OLED (422 PPI), 1800 nits (HDR), 2700 nits (peak brightness)
- RAM
- 16GB
- Storage
- 256GB/512GB
- Battery
- 4,650 mAh
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold changed how I feel about book-style foldables
Google's 2nd gen Fold is the first book-style foldable that actually fits into my life.
An excellent foldable phone
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a slam-dunk offering from Google
WIth Samsung resting on its laurels with the Galaxy Z Fold series, the US book-style folding phone scene has been in need of a shape up for some time. Thankfully, Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which launched in September of last year, is just what the doctor ordered.
The phone is a substantial jump over its predecessor, the first-generation Pixel Fold, and it shows. The entire hardware package has been refined, with a much-improved fit and finish. The Tensor G4 chipset isn't the most computationally powerful processor on the market, but just about every other internal component is reasonably high-end.
Google has been hard at work upgrading its Android OS to work better with foldables and large-screen devices, too. The end result for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a competent folding handset, made all the sweeter by the promise of 7 years of OS feature updates and security patches.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might just be the best foldable I've used yet
Google's latest foldable addresses nearly all of the Pixel Fold's shortcomings.
Other Google Pixel products are also on sale through Amazon
Aside from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold listing, Google's Amazon page is currently populated with a number of other limited-time Pixel sales. Here are some of the most notable discounts currently on offer.
Pixel 9 Pro
The Pixel 9 Pro brings a new squared-off design, the Tensor G4 chip, and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots to Google's flagship smartphone line. It's available starting September 4th.
Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's first pass at an iPhone 15 Pro Max-style giant smartphone, with a Tensor G4 and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots. It's available on August 22nd.
Pixel 8a
Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.
Pixel Watch 3
The Google Pixel Watch 3 builds on the previous model, introducing a new 45mm size along with the original 41mm watch. Both options feature a larger display with double the brightness. It offers plenty of runner-centric features along with more connectivity with Google's ecosystem.