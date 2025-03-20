The newcomer Pixel 9a Google's mid-range Pixel 9a offers impressive high-end features like a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro, its Tensor G4 chip, and 8GB of RAM, all in a cost-effective $500 package. $500 at Google

After a whirlwind of leaks and rumors , Google has finally taken the wraps off its latest mid-range Android phone, the Pixel 9a. Serving as a direct sequel to last year's excellent Pixel 8a , the 9a employs the same basic formula as its predecessor.

Here's a breakdown of all the major differences between the two mid-range Google Pixel handsets, including details on specs, pricing, availability, design, and more.

Price, specs, and availability

Solid year-over-year upgrades



Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 8a Brand Google Google Display 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution pOLED, (422.2ppi), 60-120Hz variable refre4sh rate, 1,800 nits (HDR), 2,700 nits (peak brightness) 1080x2400 OLED at 430 PPI, up to 120Hz, 1400 nits (HDR), 2000 nits (peak brightness) RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 28GB, 256GB Battery 5,100mAh 24+ hour, up to 72-hour with extreme battery saver Ports USB-C USB Type-C® 3.2 Operating System Android Android 14, 7 years of OS support Front camera f/2.2 13-megapixel 13 MP Rear camera f1.7 48-megapixel wide, f/2.2 13-megapixel ultrawide 64 MP Quad PD wide camera Dimensions 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4-inches (154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm) 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches Colors Iris, peony, porcelain, obsidian Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian Weight 6.6oz (185.9g) 6.6 oz

The Google Pixel 8a launched May 14, 2024, at a base asking price of $500. The mid-range phone comes in obsidian, porcelain, bay and aloe colorways, and ships in two configurations: a 128GB storage variant, and a more expensive 256GB variant.

With this year's Pixel 9a, Google hasn't changed much in terms of pricing structure. The device costs the same base $500 as its predecessor, and comes in both 128GB and 256GB storage options. The 9a can be purchased in a choice of obsidian, porcelain, iris, or peony colorways.

In the US, the Pixel 9a will be available sometime in early April. Google has confirmed the existence of a "component quality issue" which is leading to some delays in shipping and availability of the product.

Design and build

This one comes down to personal preference

In terms of physical build, the Pixel 8a and 9a both share a common Google design heritage. The newer 9a takes inspiration from the high-end Pixel 9 series with its boxier aesthetic, but its new rear camera module lacks the signature camera bar we've come to know and love on other Pixel devices, including on the 8a.

...the 9a's new camera bump doesn't protrude.

On a brighter note, the 9a's new camera bump doesn't protrude, which is a stark contrast from the 8a's large-and-in-charge module. As always, design preference here will be a matter of personal preference.

Both devices use plastic and aluminum as their primary chassis materials, and both are similar in footprint: the newer 9a has a very slightly larger 6.3-inch display compared with the 8a's 6.1-inch panel.

Display

The newer model offers slightly more screen real estate