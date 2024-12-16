Summary A new leak gives us a glimpse at what could be the Pixel 9a's final internal specifications.

The device is rumored to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor, a Titan M2 security processor, and 8GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9a is expected to be priced at $499 and come in four colors.

When the Pixel 9 series launched in August, speculation soon began about what was in store for the Pixel 9a. Now, a new credible leak gives us our best look yet at the device's possible internal specifications.

According to Android Headlines, which obtained the phone's spec sheet from a "wireless carrier source," the Pixel 9a could feature Google's Tensor G4 chipset, a Titan M2 security processor, 8GB of RAM, and two storage options: 128GB or 256GB. The Tensor G4 and Titan M2 security processors are no surprise, as the Pixel 9 series has the same chipset.

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch with Android 15, not Android 16. The device will have seven years of OS and security updates, which Google started promising with the Pixel 8 series and newer.

A taller, wider phone with a larger battery

The Pixel 9a will reportedly weigh less than the Pixel 8a

The leaked specification sheet also sheds light on the expected dimensions of the Pixel 9a, with the device measuring 154.7mm x 73.3mm x 8.9mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches), making it slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a. The device is rumored to weigh 185.9g, making it somewhat lighter than the Pixel 8a, which weighs 188g.

Its rumored lighter weight is impressive, considering the phone is expected to have a larger 5,100 mAh battery -- 13 percent larger than the Pixel 8a's 4,492 mAh battery. The Pixel 9a is rumored to have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 1020 x 2424 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Pixel 9a is expected to release next year at $499, the same price as the Pixel 8a at launch. The phone is rumored to come in four colors: obsidian, porcelain, iris, and peony. The device will face stiff competition in the mid-range phone market next year, as Apple is widely expected to release the long-awaited iPhone SE 4 in the first half of 2025. It's rumored that OnePlus will also release the OnePlus 13R early next year.