Summary The Pixel 9a offers high-end specs, like a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The phone costs a very reasonable $500.

Google has promised Pixel 9a users seven years of software updates.

Following what seems like a never-ending wave of leaks (including a full early review of the smartphone ), Google has officially revealed the Pixel 9a, its next mid-range smartphone and the successor to last year's Pixel 8a .

If you follow smartphone leaks, you've already seen the mid-range device's recessed bump and sleek design, but if this look is new to you, the Pixel 9a's back camera bump might be a big surprise given it lacks the larger rear-facing island camera array the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL features.

Instead, the entry-level Pixel 9a offers cool-looking, understated, dual camera lenses (hopefully, we'll see this look with the inevitable Pixel 10).

Pixel 9a Brand Google SoC Tensor G4, Titan M2 Display 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution pOLED, (422.2ppi), 60-120Hz variable refre4sh rate, 1,800 nits (HDR), 2,700 nits (peak brightness) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Battery 5,100mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android Front camera f/2.2 13-megapixel Rear camera f1.7 48-megapixel wide, f/2.2 13-megapixel ultrawide Dimensions 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4-inches (154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm) Weight 6.6oz (185.9g) Colors Iris, peony, porcelain, obsidian Expand

Impressive camera specs in a cheaper package

There's even a macro mode

Pocket-lint / Google

The $500 Pixel 9a features a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera that's capable of macrophotography, giving it a clear advantage over Apple's $600 iPhone 16e and its lone 48-megapixel camera. Will it snap better photos than the iPhone16e? I'm not sure yet, but I'm looking forward to getting my hands on the smartphone, especially given how great the Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro's cameras are.

Other notable features include its 6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution pOLED Corning Gorrilla Glass 3 cover display that's capable of a 60-120Hz variable refresh rate. The Pixel 9a's screen also features HDR and offers standard brightness of up to 1,800 nits alongside 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

On the battery side, Google says the Pixel 9a can last over 30 hours thanks to its 5,100 mAh cell. The phone also features fast charging and wireless Qi charging. RAM comes in at 8GB with 128GB/256GB storage options. The phone features the same Tensor G4 chip and Titan M2 security co-processor as the Pixel 9 Pro series, which means it'll be more than powerful for most people.

Of course, all the expected AI features are here, including Magic Editor, Reimagine, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and of course, Gemini, all functionality Google offers with the higher-end Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro. Additional photography features like astrophotography, Real Tone and Night Sight, are also part of the Pixel 9a's repertoire this year. And finally, similar to other devices in the Pixel 9 lineup, Google promises that the Pixel 9a will offer seven years of updates. This year's colors include iris, peony, porcelain, and obsidian.

Google

Overall, the Pixel 9a seems like a solid entry-level/mid-range smartphone with a very attractive price, especially compared to Apple's recently released iPhone 16e. It will be interesting to see how its photography capabilities compare to the rest of the Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro.

I'll have a review of the Pixel 9a on Pocket-lint in the coming weeks. Google says that the $600 Pixel 9a will be available at the Google Store and through retail partners starting in April.