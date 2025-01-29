Summary The 256GB Pixel 9a model could cost $600, a $40 increase from the previous model.

Google's Pixel 9a is expected to launch in mid-March with a larger battery and display, and Google Tensor G4 chipset.

Apple's mid-range iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch around the same time as the Pixel 9a.

The release of the mid-range iPhone SE 4 and the Pixel 9a is fast approaching. Thanks to leaks and rumors, a lot already known about both devices. However, the Pixel 9a's exact price point has remained a mystery -- until now.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will see a slight price increase this year in the US. However, this increase will apply only to its larger 256GB storage model, which could be priced at $600. This is a $40 increase over the 256GB Pixel 8a. The base model 128GB Pixel 9a, will reportedly be priced at $500, the same as the 8a.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to launch in mid-March, much earlier than last year's Pixel 8a, which launched in May. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 4 could release in March or April.

The Pixel 9a could be a strong Android competitor to the iPhone SE 4

Leaks suggest the phone will have a larger battery and display

Android Headlines / OnLeaks / Pocket-lint

Given its $500 price point, I was seriously impressed by the Pixel 8a's quality and performance, and the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be an even sweeter deal. According to a leaked spec sheet, the Pixel 9a could be equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chipset and a Titan M2 security processor, the same chipset found in the pricier Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro .

The device could be powered by a 5,100mAh battery, a 13 percent increase over the Pixel 8a's 4,492mAh battery and the largest Google has ever put in a Pixel phone. The Pixel 9a is also rumored to have a larger 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 1024 x 2424 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This would be a welcome upgrade from the Pixel 8a, which features a 6.1-inch OLED display.

If you're looking to get a new phone this spring on a budget, the Pixel 9a and iPhone SE 4 will likely be compelling options. Based on the leaks, both devices look extremely powerful despite not being flagship smartphone, which is refreshing. Given how well the Pixel 6a has survived in rough conditions, that alone may be enough to persuade some people to consider the 9a over the SE 4.