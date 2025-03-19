Summary Google has discovered "a component quality issue" with its new Pixel 9a smartphone, hence why pre-orders for the device aren't available yet.

The issue Google discovered reportedly only affects "a small number" of Pixel 9a devices. The Pixel 9a was recently unveiled, with a brand-new camera bar design and Google's Tensor G4 chipset.

The Pixel 9a will cost $500, and be available sometime at the beginning of April. Google has made the right decision to delay it -- better safe than sorry.

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 9a , but strangely, it's not yet available for pre-order on the Google Store . This is puzzling because Google typically makes its devices available for pre-order as soon as they are announced. However, it appears that Google has encountered an issue with the new mid-range phone.

According to The Verge, pre-orders for the Pixel 9a have been held back, citing "a component quality issue." This clarifies why Google stated in its press release about the phone that it would be available "beginning in April" without providing an exact date. It was widely expected that the Pixel 9a would ship before the end of March, but all hope of that is now gone.

Google Pixel 9a Brand Google SoC Tensor G4, Titan M2 Display 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution pOLED, (422.2ppi), 60-120Hz variable refre4sh rate, 1,800 nits (HDR), 2,700 nits (peak brightness) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Battery 5,100mAh Expand

Although the slight delay of the Google Pixel 9a is disappointing, Google has made the right choice by postponing the phone's release. It's better for the release to be delayed by a week or two than to ship thousands of devices that might have a quality control issue. In its statement to The Verge, Google mentioned that the issue is only "affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices," but still, in this case, better safe than sorry.

Review units of the device have not been sent out to the media yet either. However, in the grand scheme of things, the delay will likely be worth it. The Pixel 9a appears to be a very ambitious mid-range smartphone, as evidenced by its new sleek design featuring a recessed camera bump -- a departure from the design of the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 9 series . It has Google's latest chipset, the Tensor G4, and a 6.3-inch pOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution, 60-120Hz variable refresh rate, and a Corning Gorilla Class 3 cover.

The phone will surely give the $600 iPhone 16e a run for its money, as the Pixel 9a costs $100 cheaper at $500. The Pixel 9a should be available for pre-order on the Google Store soon, and other retail partners, once Google addresses the quality control issue.

