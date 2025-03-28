Summary Pixel 9a release has been delayed to April 10th due to a component quality issue.

Google's Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9a, standing out in the mid-range category as a powerful chip

The $500 Pixel 9a offers upgrades like a larger display and battery over the Pixel 8a.

Google has revealed that the Pixel 9A will release in the US, Canada, and the UK on April 10th. The entry-level, budget smartphone was originally set to release on March 19th, but the device was delayed due to a "component quality issue."

It's unclear what this manufacturing problem is tied to, but past Pixel devices have suffered from display problems. I briefly had a Pixel 9a that Google sent me to review, but the tech giant picked it up shortly after confirming the component quality issue. I didn't even get a chance to set it up, and only snapped a few photos of the peony-colored smartphone before sending it back.

Pixel 9a Google's mid-range Pixel 9a offers impressive high-end features like a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro, its Tensor G4 chip, and 8GB of RAM, all in a cost-effective $500 package. Brand Google SoC Tensor G4, Titan M2 Display 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution pOLED, (422.2ppi), 60-120Hz variable refre4sh rate, 1,800 nits (HDR), 2,700 nits (peak brightness) RAM 8GB $500 at Google

The Pixel 9a is poised to be 2025's top mid-range smartphone

The handset is powered by Google's powerful Tensor G4, just like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro

As far as mid-range devices go, the $500 Pixel 9a will likely be the device to beat in 2025, especially compared to Apple's recently released iPhone 16e , which starts at $600. The smartphone features Google's Tensor G4 chip, a slightly more limited version of Gemini, and a great-looking design with a minimized camera bump that I hope makes its way to the Pixel 10 series .

Other notable upgrades over the Pixel 8a include a slightly larger display, a bigger battery and IP68 dust and water resistance. The Pixel 9a isn't yet available to order on Google's website, and only a "Get Notified" button is listed (this could change soon). I'll have more on the Pixel 9a in the coming weeks, including a full review of the smartphone.