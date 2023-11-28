Key Takeaways The Google Pixel 8 Pro is considered one of the best Android phones available today, offering great value, camera performance, features, and software experience.

Potential improvements for the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series include faster charging, better performance, new AI features and improved battery life.

Rumors suggest that the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, expected to be released in October 2024, may have bigger displays and feature a new Google Tensor chip with AI-based features and performance optimizations.

Over the years, Google has steadily grown into a company well-known for its smartphones. These are often the enthusiast's pick, offering great value for money, incredible camera performance, interesting features and a software experience that none of the competitors even come close to matching.

The latest generation of Pixels, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, made quite a splash. It once again delivered excellent performance, a best-in-class camera with incredible AI features, as well as a nice design - and all that with great prices to match. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that, even just a few short weeks after their release, we're already excited about the next generation.

On the one hand - no phone is truly perfect, so we do have some ideas on how the new Pixel 9 series might be improved, and we hope to see them implemented in the new models. On the other hand, there are already quite a few rumors going around about what Google is planning to woo us with next, despite the phone probably arriving in the second half of 2024. So strap in, and here's everything we know and everything we want from the upcoming Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9: What we want to see

The deal with modern smartphones is that most of them are really quite good enough, especially all the flagships from the likes of Apple, Samsung or Google. That's why, nowadays, we mostly get iterative, yearly updates - for now, at least, there are no big revolutions to have anymore.

However, this lack of big changes does not mean that phones do not change year-to-year - they evolve, making smaller steps towards improving our experience even more. So, let's see what steps we'd like Google Pixel 9 to take in order to address the shortcomings of its (already really great) predecessor:

Faster charging

You can't live without fast charging once you've experienced it. Unfortunately, Pixel phones are not really known for their charging speeds, maxing out at a mere 30W for Pixel 8 Pro - that's nothing compared to the 100W+ speeds of some Chinese competitors.

With its new Pixel lineup, Google could improve its charging technology, allowing users to fill their batteries much quicker, which in turn means less time plugged in and more time to do whatever you want on your phone.

Better performance

Google Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 6 line, have Google's own SoCs inside, called Google Tensor. These chips are focused on AI and machine learning performance, making them great at what Google does best - all the AI trickery.

Google/ Pocket-lint

However, sometimes you just need a little bit of brute force, and that's something that Tensor lacks a little bit. Sure, it's still a powerful flagship chip, but it pales in comparison to Qualcomm's or Apple's offerings.

With its new Tensor, it would be great if Google improved its performance, especially considering what Apple has been doing with its mobile chips that are now capable of running modern AAA games.

Better battery life

The other thing that Google could improve on is battery life. Don't get me wrong - the Pixel's battery life (aside from the accursed Pixel 4) has been pretty solid, but at the same time - it's nothing out of the ordinary. Google's phones comfortably sit in the middle of the pack, offering enough battery to last you a day. Improving it, combined with faster charging and a faster SoC, could make for an almost perfect phone.

Another Pixel size?

Around the time of the Pixel 8 lineup release, there have been rumors about one more phone eventually coming to the market. Google was supposedly considering including a smaller Pro version in its future lineup, making the current Pixel Pro into a sort of Pixel Pro Max. This new size could be a tad bigger than the regular Pixel, with the added benefit of better cameras found on the Pro. If such a package existed, and with a price tag to match, sitting in between the "big Pro" and the regular Pixel, Google could have quite a great phone on their hands.

How much will Google Pixel 9 cost?

With the Pixel 8 series, Google increased the price of both models by $100. However, before that, the prices of the company's phones had been holding steady at the same level for a few years. That's why we are not really expecting the price to rise above what we've seen this year:

Therefore, we're expecting the Google Pixel 9 to hit the $699 mark, while the bigger Google Pixel 9 Pro will probably be sold for $999. Of course, these are just speculations for now, but Google is generally trying to keep the prices of their phones under what their competition (particularly Apple) offers. So, these price tags are looking spot-on to keep doing that next year.

Google Pixel 9 leaks: here's everything we know so far

We're not expecting the new Pixel phones to drop for quite a few months now, seeing as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have just been released in October. However, that's not stopping Google from working on the new generation, as well as leakers providing us with glimpses into the development process and some invaluable info about the upcoming changes. So far, we can be sure that the new phones will arrive around October 2024, and they will ship with Android 15. Here's everything else that has leaked so far:

Google Pixel 9 specs: not as fast as we'd hoped

One of the biggest expectations considering the Pixel 9 lineup was the new Tensor G4 processor, which was supposed to be much better and faster than its predecessor in AI-related calculations and in traditional CPU and GPU power.

Unfortunately, this seems to be the case no longer. As per Android Authority, Google was planning to build the upcoming Tensor G4 from the ground up instead of relying on Samsung's chips, as was the case with previous Tensor SoCs. However, it appears that the company could make it in time, and the upcoming Pixel line will once again be using Tensor chips based on modified Samsung designs.

This means not only a different architecture than what Google had intended but also a different manufacturing process - Google was planning on moving to TSMC's 4 nm process, which powers, among others, the newest M3 chips found in the new Macs. Being stuck with Samsung's design means that the new Tensor will most probably be yet another iterative update, bringing about performance gains similar to the difference between the Tensor G1 vs. Tensor G2.

But do not fret - Google is not abandoning its custom chip dream; it is just delaying it for one year. If all works out, we can expect fully custom Tensor SoCs to be included in Pixel phones just in time for the line's 10th anniversary.

Of course, Google will also work its magic and give us plenty of new AI-based features and performance optimizations, so Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will not be slouches by any means.

Google Pixel 9 camera: it's (probably) all about the software this time

The Pixel 8 lineup made quite a stir when it came to the camera department of Google's phones. It brought with it a new 50MP main sensor and Pixel 8 Pro also got improved ultrawide and telephoto shooters, making hardware the name of the game for that generation - of course, complemented by Google's signature AI.

Therefore, we expect the upcoming generation to stick to the tried sensors. Fortunately, Google has shown time and time again that they can do quite a lot with the same camera sensor, so if you're expecting camera improvements, this news should not worry you at all.

What's more, before the release of the Pixel 8, 9to5Google released information about some camera features that were supposedly coming to the then-upcoming phone. However, the most interesting of them - Video Unblur - did not find its way to the Pixel 8 line, so we're expecting it to appear when the next generation hits the shelves.

Google Pixel 9 display: Is it getting bigger?

For years, Pixel phones came in two sizes - a small one and a big one. However, with the Pixel 6 onwards, this trend changed into a medium one and a huge one, to the disappointment of small-phone enthusiasts.

It seems that Google is going full steam ahead on the big-phone path, as the analyst Ross Young is claiming that the upcoming Pixel phones are going to have bigger displays.

Unfortunately, he does not really provide any more information about the upcoming sizes. Do keep in mind that making the screen bigger does not necessarily mean that the new phones will be bigger as well - Google might just minimize the bezels on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, making their screens larger while maintaining the overall form factor of the new phones.

These are all the rumors that we've managed to get a hold of so far. These are still early days, so more will surely be coming as the release date of the upcoming Pixel phones approaches - that is, somewhere around October 2024. Of course, you have to also keep in mind that until these phones are released, all of these are just speculations, and all the rumors might not actually come true. However, with a great track record of some of the leakers, at least some of them may be accurate.