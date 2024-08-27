Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 9 offers a stellar camera, a bright screen, and a great overall design at a reasonable price.

The new AI features work surprisingly well, but "Reimagine's" ability to alter any photograph is concerning.

The Pixel 9 boasts top-tier performance thanks to its Tensor G4 chip and 12GB RAM.

Google's Pixel 9 is the best entry-level smartphone the tech giant has ever released.

It looks great, feels solid, and features top-tier camera performance. The phone offers a notably brighter screen, a better processor, more RAM, and a faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. If you're looking for an excellent, cost-effective Android device, there isn't a better option out there.

On the other hand, some of the Pixel 9's AI features feel like a harbinger of doom, mainly due to the wildly easy-to-use 'Reimagine' tool and its ability to add nearly anything to a picture in a few seconds. Want to add a car to an intersection or change the color of the sky? You can do that with a couple of quick taps. Reimagine also raises the question of what a photograph even is in 2024, as we firmly enter the AI-powered smartphone era of altered shots that often barely resemble reality.

Still, even with potential AI pitfalls on the horizon, there's a lot to like about the Pixel 9 , a phone I'd confidently describe as nearly perfect and the Android device most people should buy.

Recommended Pixel 9 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. Pros The overall design is great (and very iPhone-like)

It offers excellent value

Camera performance is stellar Cons It's not that much cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro

AI features can be inconsistent

The new camera bump is a downgrade in design $799 at Google $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel 9 is available directly from Google and other retailers for $800 in peony, wintergreen, porcelain, and obsidian. All of this year's colors look great, with wintergreen (which is featured in this review) being the key standout. It's worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro is only $200 more than the standard Pixel 9 this year. This means it might be the go-to option for mobile photographers, given it features a telephoto lens and clever AI camera features like "Zoom Enhance" and "Video Boost."

Close

On the specs front, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 features Google's Tensor G4 chip, 12GB of RAM (an increase from 8GB), a f/1.7 50-megapixel main shooter alongside a f/1.7 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an f/2.2 10.5-megapixel front camera. The 120Hz OLED display's screen resolution comes in at 1,080 x 2,434 pixels with 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The phone weighs 6.98oz (198g), making it slightly heavier than last year's 6.6oz (187g) Pixel 8.

Pixel 9 Brand Google Display 6.3-inch Actua RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery Up to 24 hours Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5-megapixel Rear camera 50-megapixel Wide, 48-megapixel Ultra Wide Dimensions 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches Weight 6.9oz (196g) IP Rating IP68 Price $799 Release date August 22, 2024 Expand

Pixel 9 build and design

It looks like an iPhone, but that's a good thing

Android diehards won't like this, but the Pixel 9 looks like an iPhone 15. Even when holding the smartphone in your hand, it feels like Apple's entry-level device, right down to its squared-off brushed metallic sides and minimized bezels. Given I'm a fan of the latest iPhone's look, this is entirely cool with me, though I wish the Pixel 9 featured a matte back and not a fingerprint and smudge magnet glossy rear. The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL feature a matte rear this year, and the Pixel 9 should, too -- it isn't 2018 anymore.

The overall iPhone-like design direction is likely an intentional move on Google's part to gain smartphone market share and encourage at least some iPhone users to dive into the world of Pixel devices.

There's also the rather ugly camera bump this year. While it's grown on me over the last few weeks, it's undeniably enormous, and, in a very Samsung way, the camera array feels like it was haphazardly slapped on the rear of the device (after a few days, I started using a dbrand Grip Case because it hides the unsightly camera array). Last year's visor gave the Pixel series a unique look, creating a vibe that helped it stand out from the competition, while this year's camera bump feels more like a cheap Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 knock-off. It's not a big deal, especially if you put the phone in a case, but it's a disappointing downgrade nonetheless.

Overall, the Pixel 9 feels like a solid device that can easily handle even forceful drops, and I've never been able to say this confidently about Google's phone hardware design before.

Pixel 9 display

A screen with no compromises

The Pixel 9's screen looks stellar, rivaling the iPhone 15 series and Samsung's Galaxy S24 line. The bezels are a bit larger than higher-end devices, but colors are vibrant and enticing, and the display supports 120Hz, a feature the entry-level iPhone 15 sorely lacks. Everything from YouTube videos to browsing the internet to doom-scrolling through the dregs of X is great experience with Google's base-level Pixel. From a specs perspective, peak brightness has increased to 2,700 nits from the Pixel 8's 1,400 nits. The jump is substantial and it's very noticeable, especially when both devices are placed side-by-side.

Pixel 9 camera

Killer performance for a reasonable price

The key camera upgrade this year is the increase to an f/1.7 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter from an f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide. Do the images look that much better, though? They seem a bit clearer, but overall, the improvement is minimal. As I have in the past, I continue to question how useful an ultra-wide camera actually is and find myself rarely using this lens with the Pixel 9.

That said, I appreciate the ultra-wide lens' ability to snap very crispy macro photography, though focusing can be a bit finicky. Sensor cropping 2x zoom is back, and unless you're really looking very closely at images, it's more than serviceable. Still, I'd rather Google swap the ultra-wide lens for 2x zoom telephoto optical, though I know this is how the company differentiates between its base-level and Pixel Pro devices.