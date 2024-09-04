Key Takeaways Excellent AI-powered photography features, including the impressive Zoom Enhance and Super Res Zoom Video

Great-looking, Apple-like design with a great-feeling matte rear.

Simple software that's easy to navigate (but beware of some of the implications surrounding "Reimagine").

Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL is a photography powerhouse with an excellent, iPhone-like design that even the most hardcore Android fans will likely admit looks and feels great.

Did I expect to be this blown away by the photos and video Google's latest flagship can capture? No, definitely not, especially since there aren't notable camera hardware upgrades over last year's Pixel 8 Pro. Through excellent, surprisingly true-to-life post-processing, I find I prefer the look of the Pixel 9 Pro's shots over even those taken with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, which had been my previous favorite camera array. Thanks to surprisingly useful AI photo and video features, Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL features what I'd confidently say is my favorite smartphone camera ever.

Add in the obviously Apple-inspired design with its smooth matte rear, minimized bezels, and tasteful color options, and you have an impressive all-around smartphone package. Of course, you could argue that no one needs a Pixel 9 Pro series smartphone this year because the base Pixel 9is a superb device that offers features typically reserved for higher-end smartphones, and I'd wholeheartedly agree with this perspective -- unless you're really into shooting photos and videos with your phone. If this is you, then the Pixel 9 Pro XL's additional cost is worth its more expensive price tag. Its cameras are really that good.

My thoughts on the Pixel 9 Pro will be added to this review when I get my hands on Google's smaller 6-inch Pro smartphone. Beyond the display and battery size differences -- the 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch -- both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are identical.

Recommended Pixel 9 Pro XL The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's first pass at an iPhone 15 Pro Max-style bigger smartphone. It includes the tech giant's Tensor G4 chip and offers new AI-powered features like the Screenshots app and "Reimagine." Pros Excellent AI-powered photography features

Great-looking design

Simple software that's easy to navigate Cons Expensive

Some AI features are a bit terrifying

Sides aren't matte $1099 at Google $1099 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro are available directly from Google and other retailers for $1,100 and $1,000, respectively, in porcelain, rose quartz, hazel, and obsidian (the latter featured in this review). These prices are $300 and $200 more than the $800 base Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch 1344 x 12992 LTPO OLED display, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch 1290 x 2856 LTPO OLED screen. Both displays include a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, with brightness reaching 2,000 and 3,000 nits of peak brightness, respectively. The Pixel 9 Pro XL's battery capacity is 4,700mAh, and the Pixel 9 Pro's is 5,060mAh. Their weights are approximately 7.7oz (221g) and 7oz (199g), respectively.

Storage options start at 128GB and extend up to 1TB. This year, RAM has been upgraded to 16GB from last year's 12GB. The smartphone also features Google's Tensor G4 chip. Camera specifications include an f/1.68 50-megapixel main wide shooter, a marginally upgraded f/1.7 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an f/2.8 48-megapixel telephoto shooter capable of up to 5x optical zoom. The front camera has been upgraded to an f/2.2 42-megapixel shooter from last year's f/2.2 10.5-megapixel lens.

Pixel 9 Pro XL Brand Google SoC Tensor G4 Display 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits peak brightness RAM 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,060 mAh, 24+ hours of battery life Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 42-megapixel f/2.2, 103-degree FOV selfie camera Rear camera 50-megapixel f/1.68 wide camera / 48-megapixel f/1.7, 123-degree FOV ultrawide camera / 48-megapixel f/2.8, 5x optical zoom, up to 30x Super Res Zoom telephoto camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Ultra-Wideband chip, GPS, Satellite, 5G mmWave Dimensions 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3-inches Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Weight 221g / 7.8oz Charge speed Up to 70% in 30 minutes with 45W charge IP Rating IP68 Price $1,099 Security Titan M2 security coprocessor, Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock Year of release 2,024 Expand

Pixel 9 Pro XL build and design

An iPhone-inspired look even the most hardcore Android fans will like

I covered it extensively in my Pixel 9 review, but I'm a big fan of the look of this year's Pixel 9 line. The Pixel 9 Pro XL adopts a look reminiscent of the iPhone, with its squared-off sides and slightly rounded corners that make it overall easier to hold, especially at awkward angles. The back is matte, unlike the Pixel 9's glossy rear, but unfortunately, its sides remain glossy, making them a smudge and dust magnet. I would have preferred a more premium all-matte-everything look that's in line with the iPhone 15 Pro. This not only feels better when you run your fingers over it but also repels smudges and dust better.

Unfortunately, Google has ditched the visor for a sprawling camera bump that looks like it was dropped on the rear of the device. It's not a deal-breaker, especially if you plan to put the device in a smartphone case, but it's a step back from the identifiable rear camera visor featured in last year's Pixel 8 Pro.

People like big phones, so it makes sense for Google to offer a bigger option.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a very solid-looking smartphone that offers a level of refinement instantly noticeable from the moment you pick it up. Pixel devices have always felt pretty good, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL takes things to another level.

It's worth noting that this is the first time Google has offered a larger 6.8-inch version of its higher-end smartphone. A 6.8-inch screen is a decent size, and in my time with the device, it hasn't felt unwieldy. People like big phones, so it makes sense for Google to offer a bigger option. But I prefer the smaller 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro/Pixel 9 size (it's just easier to use with one hand), so I'm looking forward to getting my hands on this year's smaller Pixel Pro 9 in a few weeks.

Pixel 9 Pro XL display

A stunning, high-end display that looks great under nearly all lighting conditions

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's display is stunning, surpassing the vibrancy of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro screen and, in some cases, even Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, by a significant margin. The Pixel 9's screen is more than bright enough at 1,800 nits with 2,700 nits of peak brightness, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL's display takes things to a blistering 2,000 nits with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Colors are vibrant, and photos, videos, and games look sharp, but not wildly better than my experience with Google's base Pixel 9, despite its OLED construction versus the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro's higher-end LTPO screen technology.

The display looks great, but at times, I've actually found it too bright, especially when viewing content under dark conditions, forcing me to turn the brightness down. On the other hand, I appreciate the added illumination when using the device outside under direct sunlight. You can also clearly see how much brighter the Pixel 9 Pro XL's display is when compared directly with the Pixel 9's screen.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL sport higher resolution displays than the Pixel 9, at 1344 x 2992 and 1280 x 2856 pixel resolution, respectively. Colors are vibrant, and photos, videos, and games look sharp, but not wildly better than my experience with Google's base Pixel 9, despite its OLED construction versus the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro's higher-end LTPO screen technology. To me, this just speaks to how good all the displays in Google's Pixel 9 lineup are.

As a negative side note, I managed to get a very nasty scratch toward the middle of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's display, despite its supposedly durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction. I'm pretty careful with my devices, so I have no clue how this happened, but it's worth mentioning. That said, I don't think this is a widespread issue with the Pixel 9 Pro XL's display and is probably just bad luck on my part.

Pixel 9 Pro XL camera

This year's key selling point is excellent camera performance (and not only because of AI)

The main reason to purchase the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL over the Pixel 9 is for the extra camera features the higher-end phones offer. First off, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a f/2.2 48-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. These are the same specs as last year, and overall, images shot with this camera look stellar. I still prefer a telephoto lens over an ultra-wide, and it would be great if Google ditched the latter from its base Pixel 9 in favor of a real optical zoom.

On the AI side of things, "Super Res Zoom Video" is back again and a bit more impressive than last year. The visual upgrade is still somewhat minimal, but clips look noticeably clearer in most cases. The feature is frustrating to activate as it requires you to turn on "Video Boost" and switch to 5x optical zoom before zooming into whatever digital zoom you desire, but it works well and remains impressive. As you can see above, the fish are slightly clearer and more vibrant in the Super Res Zoom enhanced clip above, even with X's dismal video transcoding.

On that same note, Video Boost also remains impressive, particularly when it comes to smoothing out panning, which is still strangely choppy with the Pixel 9 Pro line, especially when switching between lenses. It would be great if there was a way to turn on Video Boost permanently, though I understand why there isn't given that the feature requires every file to be uploaded to Google's servers. Like last year, videos can sometimes get stuck converting to Video Boost and take upwards of 30 minutes to process, especially if you use the Pixel 9 Pro line's new 8K upscaling (this is a welcome addition, but I don't have much use for 8K footage). This means if you're looking to post something quickly, Video Boost often isn't an option.