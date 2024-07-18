This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways Google confirms new design for Pixel 9 Pro with flat front and back, rounded corners, and giant camera bump.

Google typically teases Pixel devices ahead of their official release.

The Pixel 9 line will be fully detailed in August, stay tuned for updates.

Google's next Pixel event isn't until August 13th, but the company has just confirmed the new design of its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro. In a short YouTube video titled "Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro," Google confirmed what leaks have been saying for the last year: the Pixel 9 line will feature a new design with a flat front and back, rounded corners, and a giant pill-shaped camera bump.

This isn't the first time Google has revealed a phone before a more formal release. For the last few generations, it's teased new Pixel devices well ahead of their introduction, frequently during a storm of leaks and early hands-ons. While this new video doesn't give us all the details of the Pixel 9 Pro (or the other Pixel 9 phones for that matter), we can use it to start to piece together what might be new about Google's next phone.

What the Pixel 9 Pro video confirms

A new design and a focus on Gemini

Google's video starts with a prompt to Gemini, the company's AI model, asking it to write a breakup letter to an old phone because they've "found something new" that "actually feels magical" and is "not just the same old thing." As the screen brightens, the video shows a glimpse of the flat front screen of the Pixel 9 Pro, before quickly rotating around to show the back of the device, confirm the name "Pixel 9 Pro," and reiterate the date for Google's August event.

The Pixel 9 Pro shown in the video and on the Google Store, appears to be both an evolution of the direction the company's been taking its Pixels for the last year or so, carrying over the rounded corners and flat front screen of the Pixel 8 line, and a capitulation to the flat, polished iPhone edges Apple's been iterating on since the iPhone 12. The big difference is the thing that always makes a Pixel stand out -- a giant camera bump. One that, in this case, is rumored to house 50-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultrawide cameras.

Google / Pocket-lint

The other thing that makes the Pixel 9 different is Gemini, though it's hard to say what new Gemini-powered features Google will introduce on the Pixel 9. More instances of on-device AI processing seem likely, since getting the smaller Gemini Nano model running on the Pixel 8 was a major selling point. But as of right now, the only new concept that's been reported is something called "Pixel Screenshots," which Android Authority reports uses your screenshot library to let Gemini answer questions about things you've seen on your phone, like a simpler form of Microsoft's Recall, the new Windows feature that's set to show up on Copilot+ PCs.

The Pixel 9 line is coming into focus

Google is bound to share more details about the Pixel 9 soon, either via another video or its official event in August. Until then, we have a pretty clear idea of what the Pixel 9 Pro will look like and if you're curious to learn about more details that have leaked out about the Pixel 9, we've got you covered.