Beyond a considerable push into AI with the Pixel 9 Pro series, Google is introducing a larger 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL for the first time. If you're a fan of larger phones, this is the year you've been waiting for.

However, other than the bigger screen size and a floating oval island camera bump, Google's high-end Pixel 9 Pro series offers little else new. Following a brief hands-on with the Pixel 9 Pro line at a recent preview event, I walked away with an overall positive impression of the phone, despite it not offering many notable upgrades over its predecessor.

It's a year of refinement for Google, and that's okay.

An iPhone 15 Pro-like design

A curved, yet boxy aesthetic

The first thing I noticed about the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the inclusion of a redesigned rear camera bump. Instead of the visor-like platform we've seen for the last few years, the Pixel 9 Pro's camera bump is an oval floating island. At first, I wasn't a big fan of the camera array because it looks like someone sort of just dropped it on the back of the phone, but it started to quickly grow on me. It helps the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL stand out in an industry full of identical-looking slab-like phones. I also found myself enjoying running my fingers across its stark edges.

Other notable design cues include the Pixel 9 Pro XL's matte rear, which feels high-end and repels grease and smudges, and squared-off, iPhone 15-like sides that make the phone easy to hold. Unfortunately, the sides are glossy and a throwback to 2018-era smartphone design. This means that they look like a bit of a mess, even after holding the device briefly. Why Google made the rear of the phone matte but not its sides is a confusing decision.

While the larger 6.8-inch Pixel 9 XL isn't for me, it makes sense for Google to offer a bigger version of its flagship device given most people prefer larger smartphones. For me, the 6.2-inch Pixel 9 Pro feels perfect in my hand, while the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL feels a little unwieldy. It's worth noting that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL are identical beyond the size difference.

Minor spec upgrades

It's a year of iteration for Google

Diving into specs, the Pixel 9 Pro and the 9 Pro XL feature Google's Tensor G4 chip, coupled with 16GB of RAM, and between 128GB and 1TB of storage. While the Tensor G4 is a jump above the G3, the power increase isn't that substantial (I'm looking forward to running benchmarks and testing it for myself). Battery size comes in at 5,060mAh and 4,700mAh, respectively.

On the screen front, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro features a great-looking Super Actua display with a 1,280 x 2,856 pixel resolution LTPO OLED. The panel features a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate and offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL's solid 6.8-inch Super Actua display features a 1,344 x 2,992 pixel resolution LTPO OLED screen. Beyond the size difference, the 9 Pro XL offers the same specs as its smaller counterpart.



Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Brand Google Google SoC Tensor G4 Tensor G4 Display 6.3-inch Super Actua display 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits peak brightness RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4700mAh, 24+ hours of battery life 5060mAh, 24+ hours of battery life Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 42-megapixel f/2.2, 103-degree FOV selfie camera 42-megapixel f/2.2, 103-degree FOV selfie camera Rear camera 50-megapixel f/1.68 wide camera / 48-megapixel f/1.7, 123-degree FOV ultrawide camera / 48-megapixel, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom, up to 30x Super Res Zoom telephoto camera 50-megapixel f/1.68 wide camera / 48-megapixel f/1.7, 123-degree FOV ultrawide camera / 48-megapixel f/2.8, 5x optical zoom, up to 30x Super Res Zoom telephoto camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Ultra-Wideband chip, GPS, 5G mmWave, Satellite Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Ultra-Wideband chip, GPS, Satellite, 5G mmWave Dimensions 6 x 2.8 x 0.3-inches 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3-inches Colors Porcelain, Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Quartz Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Weight 199g / 7oz 221g / 7.8oz Charge speed Up to 55% in 30 minutes with 45W charge Up to 70% in 30 minutes with 45W charge IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $999 $1,099 Security Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Titan M2 security coprocessor Titan M2 security coprocessor, Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock Year of release 2024 2024

While I didn't spend much time with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, my initial impression is that they look great and are on par with last year's Pixel 8 Pro. Smartphone displays have come a long way over the last few years, and if you're buying a high-end device, there's a good chance it will feature a stunning display.

On the photography front, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL both sport 42-megapixel front-facing cameras, up from 10.5-megapixels on the Pixel 8 Pro. In practice, the new phones should produce more detailed selfies. The rear cameras remain mostly identical. As before, you get 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 48-megapixel telephoto cameras. However, the ultrawide features a slightly wider f/1.7 aperture lens and should, as a result, offer slightly improved low-light performance over the Pixel 8 Pro for ultrawide shots. I played around with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL's cameras, but I didn't really get the chance to properly test them out. At the outset, though, they seem solid.

...if you already own a Pixel 8 Pro, there might not be enough new here to warrant an upgrade.

Like with the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google is touting the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL's AI power. I didn't get to test these features myself during the preview event, but I'm particularly interested in trying the Gemini-powered "Reimagine," which lets you add and remove objects from an image just by circling them (I watched a brief demonstration, and it looked like it worked surprisingly well). It seems like a simplified version of Photoshop's generative AI features, and I'm curious how well they'll actually work. This year's marquee AI-powered feature is 'Add Me,' which allows you to shoot an image of your friends and snap another one with you in it. AI then blends the two images. Do I think this feature will work well? No, not really, but it's cool to see Google experimenting with AI photography in a unique way.

While I need to spend more time with both devices, Google's Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL seem like solid updates to last year's generally solid Pixel 8 Pro, and I'm looking forward to getting my hands on review devices. That said, if you already own a Pixel 8 Pro, there might not be enough new here to warrant an upgrade.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available to pre-order now in obsidian, porcelain, hazel, and rose quartz, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. At its Made By Google keynote, Google also revealed the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and more.