Key Takeaways The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a wider cover display that makes it feel almost like a normal smartphone when it's closed.

Google's 2nd gen Fold has a refined build with a squared-off hinge and solid over all feel, making it a standout from the competition.

Despite a few software-related performance issues, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold delivers great photos and impressive AI features.

Book-style foldables just haven't worked with the way I use a smartphone -- until now.

Don't get me wrong, I like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the key competition for Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the North American market. It's a solid-feeling smartphone, and this year, Samsung refined the foldable's design in several meaningful ways. The device feels great when unfolded, but using its Cover Display remains a painfully cramped experience. Typing is annoying, browsing the internet with Firefox feels too confined, and, on top of that, the upper half of the device is oddly heavy, making it feel like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could tumble out of my hand at any moment.

The oddly named Pixel 9 Pro Fold (just call it the Fold 2, Google) solves this problem with its wider cover display and impressively thin design. I wouldn't go so far as to say it feels exactly like a normal smartphone when it's not unfolded, but it's far closer than I expected. This has transformed how I use the foldable, and for the first time, I feel like I can fit a book-style foldable smartphone in my life.

While I'll spend some time discussing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera and AI features in this review, I take a much deeper dive into this functionality in my Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro series reviews.

Price, availability, and specs

Available now starting at $1,799

Close

Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available starting at $1,799 in porcelain and obsidian, directly from Google and several other retailers. The foldable's 6.3-inch, 60-120Hz OLED external display has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels. Brightness reaches 1,800 nits for HDR, with peak brightness at 2,700 nits. The unfolded 8-inch, 1-120Hz internal ultra-thin glass screen, which Google calls its (LPTO) Super Actua Flex display, features a resolution of 2,076 x 2,152 pixels. Its brightness hits 1,600 nits for HDR and 2,700 nits at peak brightness.

Other specs include 16GB of RAM, either 256GB or 512GB of storage, and Google's Tensor G4 chip. The rear triple-camera setup includes a main f/1.7 48-megapixel wide shooter, an f/2.2 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an f/3.1 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera capable of up to 5x optical zoom. The front camera is an f/2.2 10-megapixel lens, and the inner camera is also an f/2.2 10-megapixel shooter.

When folded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 10.5mm thick, and when unfolded, it's a thin 5.1mm. The foldable smartphone weighs roughly 9oz (about 256g) and features a 4,650 mAh battery. It's also IPX8 certified, meaning it can handle being submerged in 39 inches (roughly 1 meter) of water for up to 30 minutes. Since it's a foldable, I wouldn't recommend anyone actually test this, but it's nice to know the very expensive smartphone won't die if it accidentally gets a little wet.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Brand Google SoC Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor Display Internal screen - 2,076 x 2,152 pixel resolution OLED at (373 PPI), external display - 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution OLED (422 PPI), 1800 nits (HDR), 2700 nits (peak brightness) RAM 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 4,650 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera f/2.2 10-megapixel, f/2.2 10-megapixel inner camera Rear camera f/1.7 48-megapixel wide, f/2.2 10.5-megapixel ultrawide, f/3.1 10.8-megapixel telephoto Dimensions Folded - 155.2 height x 77.1 width x 10.5-inches depth, Unfolded - 6.1 height x 5.9 width x 0.2-inches depth Colors Obsidian, procelain Weight 9.1oz (257g) Charge speed 45W Price $1,799 Release date September 4, 2024 Expand

Pixel 9 Pro XL build and design

Google's new foldable offers a notable design upgrade over the original Pixel Fold

To say the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is nearly a complete redesign compared to the original Pixel Fold would almost be an understatement. During my roughly week-long experience with the device, it's been, at times, difficult to comprehend just how far Google's burgeoning foldable line has come in such a short period of time. With all of these changes, there's a lot to unpack design-wise.

In a cool design twist, the hinge is completely squared, giving the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a unique design flair that helps it stand out from other smartphones.

First off, there's now a rather sizable camera bump on the back that houses the rear camera array. I mentioned this in my Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL review, but I'm not fond of the new camera bump. It's not a deal-breaker, but it looks like it was plopped onto the rear of the smartphone in a haphazard way. I much prefer the Pixel 8's visor-like array or the center-set camera bump the original Pixel Fold offered.

Just like the Pixel 9 Pro line, the area surrounding the camera bump features a premium-feeling matte back that does a decent job of repelling grease and smudges. The edges of the device are squared off but also rounded, making it easier to grip when folded and unfolded. In a cool design twist, the hinge is completely squared, giving the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a unique design flair that helps it stand out from other smartphones.

Speaking of the hinge, it feels far more solid this year. That said, it's not quite as fluid as the Z Fold 6's hinge, and it makes an odd crackling noise, but it's close. Thankfully, the new hinge design also allows the device to fold entirely flat without feeling like you're pushing the foldable display past its limit, as with the original Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's bezels have been reduced both inside and outside the phone, and they look very similar to the Z Fold 6's. If you put a case on Google's foldable (and you probably should, given it's a pricey phone), the bezels appear artificially expanded. This obviously isn't the case, but it slightly cheapens the look of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and is worth keeping in mind if you plan to use a case.

I can't really imagine using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or any foldable smartphone, without a durable case.

Google sent me the official Pixel 9 Pro Fold case alongside the smartphone, and I'm impressed with it so far. I'm always nervous about dropping foldable smartphones, regardless of how durable they feel, and the case offers a bit of extra peace of mind. However, the part of the case that runs along the hinge and the cover screen's bezels attaches with adhesive that will likely wear away over time (I also would have preferred the case to cover the entire hinge). Still, I can't really imagine using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or any foldable smartphone, without a durable case.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's hardware feels much more refined and durable than the original Fold, but it's still a foldable. If you're the type of person who drops their phone frequently, a folding smartphone probably isn't for you.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold display

The foldable's expansive 8-inch screen feels and looks great

First off, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features the same 6.3-inch exterior display size as the Pixel 9 Pro, making it actually comfortable to use when folded. This means that when it's folded, it looks and feels like a slightly thicker regular smartphone, unlike the original Pixel Fold, which had a shorter and slightly too-wide display that I found very awkward to hold with one hand during my brief time using it.

Along with the display size, the fact that it's only 10.5mm thick, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm, contributes to making the Pixel 9 Pro Fold feel more like a regular smartphone when using its external screen. Looking at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when it's completely flat is really impressive and reminds me of seeing the super-thin M4 iPad Pro for the first time. Foldable screen technology has come a long way in a very short period, and that's on display here with Google's latest foldable.

For me, the missing link regarding book-style foldable smartphones is the usable cover screen. (Because I'm tired of scratching review devices, I quickly put a glass screen protector on it, which you can see in several photos in this review.) In my week with the foldable, I've primarily used the Pixel 9 Pro Fold like a regular smartphone. It's only when I want to watch Netflix, YouTube, use the Kobo app to read a book, or read one of the countless articles I've saved in Pocket, that I open the foldable smartphone and use its expansive 8-inch screen. When it comes to reading or watching video content, the larger 8-inch screen is an absolute joy to use.

This gives me a relatively normal-feeling smartphone that can transform into a sprawling tablet when I want it to, and that's kind of the dream, right? On a side note, I find myself using the exterior display or one half of the interior display when the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's screen is open to watch content on YouTube while doing mindless tasks like washing the dishes or getting ready for bed. The propped-up display offers a great viewing experience, making it easier to passively glance at content when your attention is divided.

With all that raving positivity out of the way, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's folded experience isn't perfect. First off, it's rather heavy. This means using the foldable for long periods with one hand isn't a great experience, and when it's unfolded, the device can feel rather unwieldy due to its larger size. In fact, I actually prefer the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch inner screen because it's easier and more natural to hold in any orientation.

Still, I'd take the comfortable 20:9 front screen aspect ratio, given that's how I use the Pixel 9 Pro Fold most of the time. It's worth noting that you can still feel and see the fold in the screen when the smartphone is entirely flat. It's probably just about as visible as the Galaxy Z Fold 6's crease. I didn't find it to be much of an issue, but if you were hoping the Pixel 9 Pro Fold would be the first device to eliminate the dreaded fold, you'll be disappointed with Google's second-generation foldable -- it’s there, and you can still see it.

The display quality is crisp and clear, no matter what content you're consuming, but the folding screen is unfortunately difficult to view under direct sunlight.

Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's folding display feels like glass and doesn't have the plasticky feel of earlier foldable smartphones. The display quality is crisp and clear, no matter what content you're consuming, but the folding screen is unfortunately difficult to view under direct sunlight, despite its impressive 2,700 nits of peak brightness (which is actually 100 nits more than the Fold 6, though the screen looks dimmer when comparing both devices). I mostly used the foldable indoors during my time with it, but under direct sunlight, the folding screen can be pretty hard to see.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera

I won't dive too deeply into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera performance, but its camera capabilities lag behind the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The main f/1.7 48-megapixel camera offers very similar quality, but the f/3.1 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens features a bigger aperture, despite still offering up to 5x optical zoom, leading to grainier photos in low light. The ultra-wide also measures in at f/2.2 10.5 megapixels, lagging behind the other devices in the Pixel 9 lineup and snapping photos that aren't quite as sharp. The 10-megapixel f/2.2 selfie and interior camera also don’t compare to the impressive f/2.2 42-megapixel shooter the Pixel 9 Pro offers. In general, photos often tend to lack the contrast the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro series' cameras offer.

With all of this in mind, does the Pixel 9 Pro Fold snap good photos? Yes, it definitely does, they just won’t be the best out there, and given the foldable’s cost, this is disappointing. On the other hand, this could be a trade-off worth making if you’re sold on the smartphone-tablet dream. If you’re interested in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you’re likely buying it because you want the ability to carry a tablet around in your pocket, rather than a photography powerhouse. Still, the decision not to offer the same camera array in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as the Pixel 9 Pro is disappointing, given Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 6 features nearly the same shooters as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.