Summary A user on Reddit reports the camera bar on their Pixel 9 Pro has detached from the back of their phone.

This is the second time this issue has been reported, raising concerns about the camera bar's integrity.

A loose or detached camera bar could result in the camera not working and the phone's IP water and dust resistance rating becoming pointless.

After spending a lot of money on a flagship smartphone , the last thing you want is for it to be defective.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 Pro seems prone to one defect related to its camera bar. A user on Reddit is reporting that the camera bar on their Pixel 9 Pro has separated from the phone's body. They reportedly claimed the phone was only three months old and protected by a case and screen protector.

The user also said the phone had never been dropped or damaged before this issue occurred. They contacted Google for help, but the tech giant allegedly refused, citing that the phone was over 90 days old. The post and the user's Reddit account have since been deleted, and there have been no updates.

While it's unclear what caused the camera bar on this user's Pixel 9 Pro to detach, the problem does present a couple of issues. If the bar is loose, the camera may not operate properly, and the phone's internals could be exposed to outside elements, affecting its IP68 water and dust resistance. You can view the original post and the comments by clicking below.

Related The iPhone 17 may just be copying the Pixel in one key way A leaked image gives us a possible look at what might be the next iPhone design, complete with a Google Pixel-style camera bar layout.

The Pixel 9 Pro has had this happen before

Last year, a user reported the same issue, and Google Store reps responded

This isn't the first time the Pixel 9 Pro's camera bar has detached from the phone's body. Last year, a user on Reddit reported that they noticed the camera on their Pixel 9 Pro fogging up after leaving it in the bathroom while showering. When they removed the case, they immediately noticed that the camera bar had suddenly "popped off."

Like the recent post about this issue, the user claimed the phone hadn't been dropped and experienced no roughness. What's more remarkable is that the problem occurred while the phone was in its case. The user took the phone to a Google Store and had it replaced, and at the time, the Google reps said they had "never seen this before and will escalate the issue."

While this might not happen to every Pixel 9 Pro owner, it nonetheless raises questions about the integrity of the phone's camera bar and how well it is attached. Hopefully, this is just an isolated incident and won't become more widespread.

It's not all bad news about the Pixel's durability, however. Recently, Google shared how a Pixel 6a survived months of being in the snow and rain. Have you encountered this issue with your Pixel 9 device? Let us know in the comments below.