Key Takeaways Google has launched its long-anticipated Pixel 9 lineup of smartphones at its annual hardware event.

The search giant also launched new peripherals in the form of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The entire Made By Google keynote had a heavy emphasis on Gemini AI advancements.

At its annual hardware event for 2024, Google made official its latest generation of consumer Pixel products. New flagship handsets, a new foldable phone, a new pair of earbuds, and a new smartwatch were all unveiled by the tech giant in rapid succession.

The entire Made By Google keynote is available to watch on Google's official YouTube channel, but we've distilled the most important details within this article. Here are the 5 biggest announcements from the event, in no particular order.

1 The 'Gemini Era' has arrived

Google says the Pixel 9 is the first phone 'designed for the Gemini Era'

Google

We heard a great deal about Google's ongoing Gemini AI efforts at its I/O conference in May, and the company is using its latest hardware launch event to double down on the tech. Google describes Gemini as the "biggest leap forward since the launch of Google Assistant," and says that it's now at the core of the Android operating system.

The company outlined a number of new AI advancements coming to the Android ecosystem, to be spearheaded first by its own Pixel 9 series of devices. 'Live with Gemini' is perhaps the most impressive, allowing for a natural back-and-forth conversational style with the digital assistant. Other AI features like Pixel Screenshots, Add Me, and Pixel Studio are all experiences we're excited to test out in the weeks to come.

2 The Pixel 9 Pro now comes in 2 sizes

For the first time, Pro users can spring for a more compact form factor

For the first time since launching its first 'Pro' Pixel phone with the Pixel 6 Pro, Google has decided to split the product into two distinct size classes. The Pixel 9 Pro ships with a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL ships with a 6.8-inch panel.

This is great news for those of us that want the highest-end specifications that Google has to offer, but prefer smartphones that fit better in the pocket and can be used more easily with one hand.

3 The Pixel Watch 3 is official

Google's next-generation smartwatch is now also available in 2 sizes

Alongside all the new smartphone hardware announced by Google, the company took the opportunity to launch the third-generation of its Pixel Watch. In addition to the standard 41-millimeter version, a new, larger 45-millimeter variant is available for purchase.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 appears to be a somewhat iterative update over its predecessor, maintaining the same general look and feel. The display bezels are 16% smaller, brightness has been boosted up to a new peak of 2000 nits, and a number of new fitness tracking-related updates have been brought on board.

4 The Pixel 9 Pro Fold steps up to the foldable plate

Google has refined the hardware of its foldable phone, and it's a noticeable step up

Undoubtedly, the biggest star of the Made By Google show has to be the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The original Pixel Fold was a solid first-generation product, but Google took the time here to iron out all the growing pains associated with launching hardware within a brand-new product category.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is noticeably thinner and lighter than the original Fold, and the internal screen's display bezels are substantially trimmed down. The device comes with all the new AI goodness that the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup is receiving, along with the same new Tensor G4 processor.

5 The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are here, and come with a custom chipset

Google's new earbuds come with a custom processor for the first time

Last but certainly not least, Google introduced us to its latest Pixel earbuds, which it calls the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The new buds improve upon the company's existing wireless earpieces by incorporating a custom Tensor A1 chip, which is a first for the product line.

Google also points out the new adjustable ear tip design it engineered for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. "Use the twist-to-adjust stabilizer to lock your Pixel Buds Pro 2 securely in your ear during workouts, or adjust the other way for all-day comfort," says Google.