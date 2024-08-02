Key Takeaways The Pixel 8a, as well as other Pixel 8 models, are currently on sale on Amazon.

The Pixel 8a can be had for a full $100 cheaper than its standard asking price.

These discounts arrive less than two weeks before the official unveiling of the Pixel 9 series, which is slated for August 13.

With the launch of Google's upcoming Pixel 9 lineup just around the corner, the search giant's positively-reviewed Pixel 8a is currently discounted on Amazon -- listed on sale for a record low of $399 for the Obsidian colorway.

In other words, Google's latest mid-range offering can be had for a discount of $100, bringing an already reasonably priced device down to what is arguably a pretty incredible deal.

This new sale comes not long after a previous discount offered the Pixel 8a at $449, which was a knock of $50 off its usual $499 price tag.

The Pixel 8a has proven to be a popular and well-regarded handset, continuing Google's relative success in the mid-range market with its 'a' series line of devices. It's far from the only mid-ranger competing in the space, but the combination of slick and clean software and speedy updates make it a contender for one of the best in its price segment.

Google's other Pixel 8 series is also on sale over at Amazon, with the base model of the Pixel 8 being currently listed for $499, which is a $200 reduction over its MSRP of $699. The premium Pixel 8 Pro model, meanwhile, can be yours for $699, which is $300 lower than the regular price of $999.

The Pixel 9 series is right around the corner

Hype surrounding Google's next-generation handsets is at a fever pitch

Rozetked

These temporary price reductions are to be expected at this stage, with the unveiling of brand-new Google hardware now less than two weeks away. Presumably, the company is looking to sell its remaining inventory by offering an enticing discount.

The Pixel 9 series is slated to be officially announced at a Google event taking place on August 13th. Stay tuned for our full coverage of the highly anticipated Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel Fold 2 hardware launches.