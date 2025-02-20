If you're looking for a mid-range smartphone that isn't as pricey as the iPhone 16e but still has modern features, look no further than the Google Pixel 8a . The phone's value-for-dollar proposition has never been better, thanks to this new deal.

Right now, the 128GB Google Pixel 8a is $399 on Amazon, which is $100 off its regular price of $499. Better yet, the deal is available on all four of the phone's colorways: obsidian, aloe, bay, and porcelain.

If you need slightly more storage, the obsidian 256GB Pixel 8a is also on sale on Amazon for $459 (regularly $559). Both of these deals are only available for a limited time on Amazon, so act fast to take advantage of them.

Google Pixel 8a $399 $499 Save $100 Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Brand Google Display 1080x2400 OLED at 430 PPI, up to 120Hz, 1400 nits (HDR), 2000 nits (peak brightness) RAM 8GB Storage 28GB, 256GB Battery 24+ hour, up to 72-hour with extreme battery saver Ports USB Type-C® 3.2 Expand $399 at Amazon

Why the Pixel 8a still rocks in 2025

Compared to the iPhone 16e, the Pixel 8a still has a lot going for it

Don't let the price of the Pixel 8a fool you. While it may be cheap, it's still a great phone and comes with many of the features you'd expect on a modern-day handset, such as a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display and Google's Tensor G3 chipset, which can handle Gemini AI features . Is it Google's latest and greatest handset? No. But I've been using the Pixel 8a for over six months now, and I've been consistently impressed by its design and abilities, given the price.

To start, it features a 4,492mAh battery that, in my experience, easily lasts all day. Google claims it provides over 24 hours of battery life, while Apple states that the iPhone 16e lasts up to 26 hours during video playback. That disparity is relatively minor, considering the $200 price difference right now between the two phones. Additionally, the Pixel 8a comes with 8GB of RAM, the same as the iPhone 16e. Considering it was released in May last year, the Pixel 8a still holds up well against the iPhone 16e, which won’t launch until February 28.

One of the significant driving forces behind the iPhone 16e is that it's a mid-range iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence . Arguably, Gemini is a more advanced AI model, and the Pixel 8a handles AI features like Magic Editor for photos just fine. It is important to note that Google is expected to release the Pixel 9a in March, so the Pixel 8a will soon be replaced in the Pixel lineup. However, for $399, you can't go wrong still, considering the Pixel 9a will likely start at $500, and the iPhone 16e begins at $600.