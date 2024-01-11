Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best Android smartphone you can buy right now. Considering it's only bee out for a few months, a 20% discount is fantastic. $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy $799 at Google

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is currently $200 off at Amazon, Best Buy and the Google Store, which is a great discount on any product but even more so for a smartphone that we love as much as Google's flagship. The Pixel 8 Pro offers many great features, including a camera system that is one of the best right now.

What you'll love about the Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is one of our favorite Android phones at the moment, and for good reason. While there are other, more powerful phones on the market in 2024, the Pixel 8 Pro distinguishes itself with excellent photographic and video capabilities. The device has four updated pro-level cameras, including the best-ever zoom on a Pixel phone. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro camera offers superb video quality, even in dimly lit places. With Google's new Audio Magic Eraser feature, it can also also filter out distracting noise in clips.

Apart from its camera and video capabilities, the Pixel 8 Pro also boasts robust security features. It combines a Titan M2 security chip, VPN by Google One, and Google's in-house Tensor G3 chip for a multi-layered security system to keep your data and information safe.

Two other features we love about the Pixel 8 Pro are its battery life and charging capabilities. We're simple people who would rather not need to charge our phones multiple times per day if we can avoid it. The Pixel's Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours, and with the Extreme Battery Saver mode, it can last up to 72 hours. Furthermore, the phone charges faster than ever, enabling users to stay connected for longer periods.

The fact the phone comes with clean Android is a fantastic bonus in our books because you get to experience the operating system without any of the bells and whistles. Even so, the system is easy to work with, fast to load, and offers plenty customization.