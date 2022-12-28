Google's next flagship smartphones aren't expected for a little while yet, though there have already been a number of rumours speculating about what they might offer when they arrive.

We are rounding up what we want to see from the successors to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with what any rumours are suggesting. The devices are claimed to be codenamed Shiba (Pixel 8) and Huskey (Pixel 8 Pro). Here is everything we have heard so far.

Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel 7 Pro If you don't want to wait for the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro to appear later this year, the Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent smartphone, and excellent value too. $899 at Amazon £849 at Amazon

October 2023

Google will likely announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023. Of course, nothing is official yet - nor will it be for a while - but October has been Google's month of choice for multiple years on the bounce. It is possible the devices might be teased during Google I/O though, which kicks off on 10 May 2023.

Once the devices have been revealed, we would expect them to go on sale a couple of weeks later so likely before the end of October 2023.

The Pixel 7 starts at £599 in the UK, $599 in the US and €649 in Europe, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at £849 in the UK, $899 in the US and €899 in Europe, which was the same as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It's not yet clear if we can expect the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to fall within the same ballpark, though we would expect them not to be too far off.

SmartPrix

Design

Pixel 8: More compact

Pixel 8 Pro: Flat display?

There haven't been many rumours surrounding the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro designs as yet, though it has been claimed they may not stray too far from the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro designs at its I/O developer conference in the middle of 2022 so as we mentioned, it's possible the company will do similar for the 2023 handsets and get ahead of any major leaks.

A rumour has claimed the Pixel 8 will be smaller and offer a more compact form factor than the Pixel 7, and renders have also appeared showing off what is said to be the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The renders show some changes to the camera housing on the rear of the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as what appears to be a flat display rather than curved, though nothing is of course confirmed as yet. For the Pixel 8, it looks like the 2023 model will have slightly rounder edges than the Pixel 7.

MySmartPrice

If the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, the devices will likely feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and a centralised punch hole camera.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are both IP68 water and dust resistant so it is expected that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro would also be.

Display

Pixel 8: 6.16 or 5.8 inches, Full HD+, 90Hz?

Pixel 8 Pro: 6.7 or 6.52-inch, Quad HD+, 10-120Hz?

There haven't been many reports surrounding the displays of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro as yet, though there have been snippets of information revealed. There was a rumour detailing the resolutions the devices might offer. It's said the Pixel 8 will have a 2268 x 1080 display, while the Pixel 8 Pro will move to a 2822 x 1344 display. This sounds a little odd though, especially in the case of the Pixel 8 Pro so we'd take that with a pinch of salt for now. It's also been claimed the Pixel 8 Pro will move to a 6.52-inch display, however, which would make the resolution rumoured slightly more plausible. The PIxel 8 meanwhile, is claimed to have a 5.8-inch display, which is smaller than its predecessor.

Display industry analyst, Ross Young, says the size difference will be a bit less dramatic. Instead, he claims we can expect a 6.16-inch display on the Pixel 8, and 6.7 on the Pixel 8 Pro. And this seems more likely, to us.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The Pixel 7 has a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7 Pro has an adaptable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

It's not yet clear whether the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will stick to the same screen specifications as the 7 and 7 Pro respectively, but we would expect the same or improved so we think the rumour surrounding the 8 Pro's display resolution is unlikely.

Hardware and specs

Google Tensor G3

Pixel 8: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Pixel 8 Pro: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both run on the Google Tensor G2 chip, and rumour has it the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will feature the next generation of this chip, codenamed Zuma.

With the Pixel 7 offering 8GB of RAM and the 7 Pro offering 12GB RAM, we'd expect the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to offer similar. We'd also expect the Pixel 8 to come in storage options up to at least 256GB, and the Pixel 8 Pro in options up to 512GB, and we don't expect to see microSD support on any of them.

There are currently no rumours on battery capacities, though the Pixel 7 has a 4355mAh capacity and offers 20W fast charging, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 5000mAh battery and up to 23W fast charging. Like the displays, we don't expect the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to be worse.

Camera

Pixel 8: Dual rear

Pixel 8 Pro: Triple rear with improved Night Sight

So far, there haven't been any specific rumours relating to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's camera specifications though as the Pixel devices have always had a focus on great camera quality, we don't see this changing for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

A report shows some indication that the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro could support staggered HDR, which would suggest a new sensor, but nothing is confirmed as yet.

Currently, the Pixel 7 has a dual rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Pixel 7 Pro meanwhile has the same setup, along with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

It's expected that the 8 Pro will continue to be more capable in terms of the camera than the Pixel 8, but how exactly that will shape up remains a mystery. The only thing we've heard so far is that Night Sight will be improved, and it will use some clever technology that relies on its other cameras, but we're still not sure how it will work.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro rumours: What's happened so far?

Here's what the rumours have suggested so far for the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

14 April 2023: The Google Pixel 8 is set to shrink, allegedly sporting a 6.16-inch display

Analyst and seasoned leaker, Ross Young, claims the Pixel 8 will sport a 6.16-inch OLED panel, while the Pixel 8 Pro uses a 6.7-inch panel, the same as the 7 Pro.

22 March 2023: Google Pixel 8 Pro could use multiple-camera magic for better Night Sight results

According to the code divers at 9to5Google, the latest Google Camera update includes references to a new type of Night Sight technology that would allow for even more detailed shots.

15 March 2023: Early Google Pixel 8 renders have one big surprise for Pixel 7 fans

The leak comes courtesy of MySmartPrice and tipster @OnLeaks. The renders show a phone that is similar to the current Pixel 7 overall, but it's far from identical.

14 March 2023: Is this our first real look at the Pixel 8 Pro?

This render leak comes courtesy of SmartPrix and @OnLeaks with a black version of the Google Pixel 8 Pro shared.

23 December 2022: Leaked roadmap reveals plans for Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and beyond

A report published by Android Authority claims the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will arrive later in 2023 and not feature any significant changes over the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It's said the Pixel 8 will be smaller than the Pixel 7, delivering a more compact form factor though.

The two phones are also claimed to feature an updated Google Tensor processor called Tensor G3.

21 December 2022: Leak points to a new camera module on the Google Pixel 8

A leak suggests the 2023 Pixel phones will gain staggered HDR support, something that's not possible with the main sensor on the Pixel 6 and 7 series

9 November 2022: The Pixel 8 leaks have begun including codenames and specs

A WinFuture report claimed the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are codenamed Shiba and Huskey respectively.

It's also said they will run Android 14, a chip called Zuma and the Pixel 8 will get a 2268 x 1080 display, while the Pixel 8 Pro will move to a 2822 x 1344 display.