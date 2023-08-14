The Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to launch in October 2023, but thanks to a leaked promotional video, we've just learned a little bit more about Google's next flagship.

The video is just 14 seconds long and was shared on X (Twitter) by what appears to be a throwaway account called "EZ". It's a very legitimate-looking advertisement, with styling in line with Google's recent campaigns, only it has a slight 3D-glasses effect filter applied, for some reason.

The video reveals two key things, one is that we can expect a new blue colourway for the Pixel 8 Pro, but more excitingly, in our view, is the introduction of Audio Magic Eraser.

Google fans are very familiar with Magic Eraser, at this point, it's an image editing tool that allows you to remove unwanted elements, like a person in the background, a distracting seagull or some litter, by simply swiping your finger over the area. Google uses generative AI to fill in the background, and the results are usually quite impressive.

Well, Audio Magic Eraser looks to do the same thing but with background noise. From what we can tell, it looks like you'll be able to open a video, choose Audio Magic Eraser, wait for the clip to be analysed, and then select what you'd like to silence from a list of detected audio sources.

The demonstration shows a girl riding a skateboard with loud wheels and shouting "Woo hoo!" back to the camera. After the Audio Magic Eraser is applied, her voice becomes much clearer and the wheel sound disappears.

If you've ever tried to remove background noise from a video clip, you'll know how difficult and frustrating it can be, especially when reshooting isn't an option. If it works as well as advertised, it could be a bit of a game changer.

Magic Eraser for images was introduced as a Pixel-exclusive feature, before making its way to Google Photos. Now anyone with a Google One subscription can take advantage of its capabilities. This makes us wonder if Audio Magic Eraser will end up being available through Google Photos as well, it's a software feature, so it's certainly possible, but time will tell how Google decides to proceed.