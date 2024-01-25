Key Takeaways The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have a new Mint color option.

The Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor can now record body temperature and log it in the Fitbit app.

Other new features include Circle to Search, Magic Compose, Photomoji, Quick Share, and Seamless Audio Switching for Pixel Buds Pro.

Google on Thursday, Jan. 24, announced the latest Feature Drop for Pixel devices, along with a brand-new Mint color option for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Every quarter, Google releases a Feature Drop for its Pixel line of smartphones as a way to regularly add new capabilities and features outside of major operating system updates.

The first Feature Drop of 2024 has several new features for Pixel phones, including the new Circle to Search we first saw during the Galaxy S24 announcement and you can now take your body temperature with the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor.

Here's a quick rundown of what's included in the Feature Drop, and which Pixel phones will receive it.

What's included in the January Pixel Feature Drop?

The following features will start rolling out Jan. 25, for all eligible Pixel devices. As is usually the case with Feature Drops, the updates may take some time to reach your Pixel; patience is key.

As promised at launch, the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor can now record your body temperature and record the results in the Fitbit app, helping you keep tabs on your body temperature, be it daily or when you're feeling sick.

Circle to Search is now officially available on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, joining the Galaxy S24 series. Using Circle to Search lets you literally draw a circle around or scribble over an item you want to search for directly in whatever app you're using, providing search results.

1:00 Related What is Google Circle to Search and how does it work on Android? Google's latest AI feature is coming to the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24. Here's everything you need to know.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are also getting a new Magic Compose feature in the Messages app that helps you write or rewrite a message with specific styles or tones. For example, you can ask it to make a message more professional when you're sending it to your boss.

A new Photomoji feature in the Messages app is coming to the Pixel 3a and newer lets you take any picture and turn it into a reaction or sticker that you can then share in messages or emails.

Google

Google is formalizing the name change of Nearby Share to Quick Share with this feature drop. The change was announced in partnership with Samsung during CES 2024. You can use Quick Share to send and receive files, pictures and videos between Android, Chrome OS, and Windows devices.

Seamless Audio Switching for the Pixel Buds Pro is ready. Once enabled, the Buds Pro will automatically switch between your Pixel phone, watch or tablet depending on what you're doing. For instance, if you're watching a video on your tablet and get a phone call on your phone, the Buds Pro will switch to the call's audio without any interaction on your part other than answering the call.

Close

Hands-on with the Mint Pixel 8

Fancy new features are always cool, but new phone colors are also fun, and that's exactly how I feel about the new Mint color of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google sent me a sample of the smaller Pixel 8 to see the color ahead of launch. I'm surprised at how green the phone is, but also isn't. In the right lighting, it looks like a shade of off-white.

That said, once you place it next to something else that has a hint of green in it, and it's clear that the phone is definitely not white -- it's mint. It's a fun color, but I'm not sure if it's quite as fun as the Bay blue Pixel 8 Pro.

When and where can I get the Mint Pixel 8?

Google's keeping the new color to itself as you won't find it available from carriers or retailers that offer the standard color selection of the Pixel 8 line. Instead, you can order the new Mint Pixel 8 and 8 Pro now, either through the Google Store or Google Fi, with deliveries starting right away.