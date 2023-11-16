Google Pixel 8 Pro
Save $200 on Google's flagship phone in a surprise sale.
Just last month, Google announced its latest lineup in the Google Pixel family that includes the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Usually, new launches don't go on sale – and that’s what makes the latest Google sale so surprising (and welcome). The Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google's flagship phone, just went on sale for the first time ever. Originally $999 for 128GB of storage, you can get the new phone for only $799 right now.
Why the Google Pixel 8 Pro is worth your money this Black Friday
I've had hands-on time with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and its design feels like an improvement from its predecessors. Coming from the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the 8 Pro feels lighter and more comfortable to hold in your hand. The Pixel 8 Pro comes unlocked, so you can take it to any carrier of your choice, too.
The display comes with an adaptive refresh rate that makes the Super Actua display look gorgeous, so you get a great picture to watch your videos on a plane (can confirm). Plus, it features four cameras that use AI to maximize your shots. One great example: If you take multiple shots and someone forgets to smile – or closes their eyes – you can use Best Take to swap out the face to get that best, Instagram-worthy shot. Plus, the powerful Magic Eraser feature allows you to remove any unwanted people or objects from the background.
When it comes to general performance, the Google Pixel 8 Pro also gets you smooth, speedy responses. Tech expert and Pocket-lint's editorial director, Chris Hall, reviewed the device when it first launched, loved the performance improvements over the Google Pixel 7 Pro, saying, "There's a noticeable step-up from the Tensor G2; with both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro on Android 14 side-by-side," and that he's "found the Pixel 8 Pro to be just a little faster and smoother - and the thermal management seems to be better too, with less heat during charging, or intensive gaming."
The deal applies to all three colors: obsidian, porcelain, and bay -- which has been a fan favorite since launch. It also applies across all three storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Personally, if you’re a photographer or like to shoot video, I recommend opting for the 256GB minimum for $859 – 128GB will simply not be enough for photographers. But at $200 off, it’s still a great deal for a new flagship phone.
More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice
- Best Black Friday iPad deals
- Best Black Friday Garmin deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
- Best Black Friday camera deals
- Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best Black Friday headphone and earbud deals
- Best Black Friday fitness tracker deals
- Best tech gifts for $10 or under
- How to easily track your packages from retailers during Black Friday
- Alexa can display your Black Friday Amazon orders - here's how