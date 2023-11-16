Just last month, Google announced its latest lineup in the Google Pixel family that includes the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Usually, new launches don't go on sale – and that’s what makes the latest Google sale so surprising (and welcome). The Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google's flagship phone, just went on sale for the first time ever. Originally $999 for 128GB of storage, you can get the new phone for only $799 right now.

Why the Google Pixel 8 Pro is worth your money this Black Friday

I've had hands-on time with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and its design feels like an improvement from its predecessors. Coming from the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the 8 Pro feels lighter and more comfortable to hold in your hand. The Pixel 8 Pro comes unlocked, so you can take it to any carrier of your choice, too.

Related: Best Black Friday phone deals

The display comes with an adaptive refresh rate that makes the Super Actua display look gorgeous, so you get a great picture to watch your videos on a plane (can confirm). Plus, it features four cameras that use AI to maximize your shots. One great example: If you take multiple shots and someone forgets to smile – or closes their eyes – you can use Best Take to swap out the face to get that best, Instagram-worthy shot. Plus, the powerful Magic Eraser feature allows you to remove any unwanted people or objects from the background.

When it comes to general performance, the Google Pixel 8 Pro also gets you smooth, speedy responses. Tech expert and Pocket-lint's editorial director, Chris Hall, reviewed the device when it first launched, loved the performance improvements over the Google Pixel 7 Pro, saying, "There's a noticeable step-up from the Tensor G2; with both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro on Android 14 side-by-side," and that he's "found the Pixel 8 Pro to be just a little faster and smoother - and the thermal management seems to be better too, with less heat during charging, or intensive gaming."

The deal applies to all three colors: obsidian, porcelain, and bay -- which has been a fan favorite since launch. It also applies across all three storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Personally, if you’re a photographer or like to shoot video, I recommend opting for the 256GB minimum for $859 – 128GB will simply not be enough for photographers. But at $200 off, it’s still a great deal for a new flagship phone.

More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice