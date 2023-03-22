Google might not be ready to announce the Pixel 8 Pro just yet, but we're starting to see more and more leaks that claim to have information about what that phone will offer. The same goes for its sibling, the Pixel 8 as well.

But it's the big boy Pixel 8 Pro that's the subject of the latest report, this time claiming that the phone will have new camera magic to make Night Sight shots even better than they already are.

According to the code divers at 9to5Google, the latest Google Camera update includes references to a new type of Night Sight technology that would allow for even more detailed shots. The report says that the code found in the Google Camera app suggests that the company intends to repurpose its existing Super Res Zoom feature to add data to photos taken at night.

Super Res Zoom uses data taken from the main and telephoto cameras of the Pixel 7 Pro and stitches them together. It's thought something similar is going to happen with Night Sight.

"From what we can piece together, the 'Multi-camera Super Res Zoom' feature above seems to be referred to in the code as “Hawk” and “FusionZoom.” In a change specific to the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is expanding when this special Hawk variety of Super Res Zoom can be used, enabling it for Night Sight shots," the report says.

It's believed that Google plans to essentially do the same thing this time out, with both cameras taking a shot when Night Sight is enabled and then merging them together to get an image that neither camera would have been capable of if left to their own devices.

That all sounds very promising indeed. Google isn't set to confirm that these phones exist until the Google I/O event on 10 May, however. It's also rumoured that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will then go on sale in June.

It's hoped that Google will have more to show off during Google I/O, and while the Pixel phones will get the most attention we're keen to learn more about the Pixel Tablet as well.