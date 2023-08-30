Key Takeaways Google is hosting a Made by Google event on October 4, 2023, where it will likely announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones and the Pixel Watch 2.

The release of the Pixel 8 phones and Pixel Watch 2 may follow a similar timeline to previous devices, with all three potentially being available to consumers about a week after the event.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 8 phones will have 6.17-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. They should feature the Google Tensor G3 processor. The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to include Ultra-wideband technology and a new processor.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, it's not the holiday season; it's phone announcement season. Google has just sent out invitations for an event on October 4, 2023, and we're quite certain the event will feature the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Not only that, but we expect the company to announce the Pixel Watch 2, further bolstering its lineup shortly after Apple plans to announce the iPhone 15 series of devices.

In the invitation, Google says, "You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices." Based on the wealth of rumors surrounding both the Pixel 8 phones and a Pixel Watch 2, it's safe to assume those will be headlining devices. And the timing matches up, with the company announcing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at an event on October 6, 2022.

Assuming Google follows the same pace from announcement to release as it did with the Pixel 7 devices, we expect the phones to be in the hands of consumers about a week after the event. The Pixel 7 came out on October 13, 2022, exactly seven days later. That means you could have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro in your hands as soon as October 11, which is right around the corner. The original Pixel Watch was also announced on October 6 and released on October 13, so it wouldn't surprise us if the Pixel Watch 2 also followed that schedule.

Regarding the Pixel 8 phones, there's been no shortage of rumours. We've heard that the Pixel 8 will have a 6.17-inch display, and the Pro will have a 6.7-inch screen. Early leaks suggest it'll come with a Google Tensor G3 processor, which makes sense as Google has upgraded its in-house chip with each major Pixel release.

For the Pixel Watch 2, there's also been a lot of early speculation. Perhaps most important is the inclusion of Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which opens up a lot of functionality for the watch. The new processor also sounds exciting for its performance, and we won't have to wait long to find out all the details with the October 4 event right around the corner.