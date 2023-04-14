In recent years, smartphones have been trending towards larger and larger screens. It's starting to seem like the days of compact flagships like the Google Pixel 5 are long gone.

However, for those who prefer a more pocketable smartphone, all hope is not lost. The Google Pixel 7 is already smaller than the Pixel 6, and it looks like the next generation will get smaller still.

For reference, the Pixel 6 had a 6.4-inch display, while the Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch display. Now, rumours are pointing toward the Pixel 8 utilising a 6.16-inch panel - which will likely be referred to as 6.2 inches in marketing speak.

Ok, so it's not a massive reduction in size, but every little helps. And when compared to the Pro model, which is said to have a 6.7-inch display, just like the Pixel 7 Pro, it's a fairly sizable difference.

As reported by 9to5Google, the news comes from display industry analyst and seasoned leaker, Ross Young.

Other than stating that production begins in May, other details are slim at the moment. However, in the replies, the analyst did note that Google will continue to use Samsung panels.

The reduction in size makes a lot of sense to us, not only does it serve to physically differentiate the two models more effectively, but it also brings the size closer to the phone's main rivals.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 uses a 6.1-inch display, and so does the Apple iPhone 14. The Pixel 8, with a 6.16-inch display, would position itself as a similar, if marginally larger, option.

If previous years are anything to go by, we'll see the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro get an official launch in October 2023, and we might expect a preview at Google I/O in May, too. In the meantime, we likely have many more leaks to look forward to.