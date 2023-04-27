The Google Pixel 7a is set to be the company's budget-friendly offering for 2023 and while we've seen some specs leak before, a new report claims to have the real skinny on what's coming.

According to this report, there will be plenty to look forward to when the Pixel 7a is finally announced at Google I/O in May. And if what we're seeing here is what we actually get, this is sure to be one of the best mid-range Android phones available.

Fast chip, lots of pixels, and wireless charging

This latest news comes courtesy of 91mobiles and leaker Yogesh Brar which is enough to make us think that there might be something to it. Much of it matches up with what we'd already been told to expect but it's well worth going over again.

It all starts with the large 6.1-inch FFD+ OLED display that will have a maximum 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside buyers can expect to find a Google-designed Tensor G2 chip just like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM will sit alongside it while 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage will be tasked with giving apps and games a place to stay.

Moving around the back, a primary 64-megapixel camera will be in charge of photo-taking duties while a secondary 12-megapixel ultrawide camera will also be found. Up front, a 10.8-megapixel camera will be the selfie shooter of choice.

Back on the inside, power will be provided by a 4,400mAh battery that will be topped up via 20W wired charging. Wireless charging will also be included for those who like to ditch their cables.

In terms of software, there are no surprises - the Pixel 7a will be powered by Google's Android 13 out of the box.

Finally, colours. Google will offer the Pixel 7a in Carbon, Cotton, and Arctic Blue with a $499 asking price. If other rumours are true the phone will go on sale a day after the 10 May Google I/O event. That's 11 May for those without a calendar to hand.