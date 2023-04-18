While there's a whole lot of talk about the Pixel Fold for obvious reasons, that won't be the only thing that Google will have to talk about when its I/O developer conference kicks off on 10 May 2023. There's the Pixel 7a to discuss, and we now think that we know not only when Google will announce the phone, but also when it'll go on sale and how much people will pay to get one.

The date and price information was shared alongside another leak by Jon Prosser that seemingly confirmed the Pixel 7a will be announced during I/O. That same leak also shared details about the colours that buyers will be able to choose from; Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral. That last one will be exclusive to the Google Store, however, so you'll need to buy direct if you want to get that particular colour.

Google Pixel 7a is just around the corner

That tweet included a couple of interesting tidbits that some might have missed as well. First, the Pixel 7a will be available for purchase immediately following the 10 May announcement. Second, the Pixel 6a won't be discontinued once the Pixel 7a arrives.

That's notable because it bucks Google's own trend. Normally the release of a new Pixel phone means the old one goes away, but not this time. And that might be explained by a second leak, this time from 9to5Google's Max Weinbach.

That report claims that Google is going to sell the Pixel 7a for around $50 more than the Pixel 6a, which means an asking price of $499. With that in mind, Google could have space for the Pixel 6a to stick around at a slightly reduced price - perhaps $399, for example.

The 9to5Google report also backs up Prosser's claim of immediate availability, although it says 11 May rather than Google I/O's 10 May date.

The Pixel 7a is expected to borrow the Google Tensor G2 chip from the Pixel 7 while a 90Hz refresh rate and wireless charging will also be present. An upgraded 64-megapixel main camera is also one of the most notable additions to the new phone based on previous leaks.