The as-yet-unannounced but heavily leaked Google Pixel 7a has made an appearance in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The group approves devices that use Bluetooth, suggesting that an official announcement of the phone is just around the corner.

Google is already rumoured to be ready to announce the Pixel 7a at its annual Google I/O event this 10 May, and the arrival of the device in the SIG database suggests that is indeed the case.

Previous leaks suggested that the phone will be announced alongside the Google Pixel Fold, the company's first foldable phone. Both devices are then expected to go on sale shortly after, possibly in June.

9to5Google spotted the SIG entry and notes that while it doesn't give the game away too much, it does at least show that the Pixel 7a has been certified for Bluetooth 5.3. That's particularly interesting when you consider that the mid-range Pixel 7 and high-end Pixel 7 Pro both support Bluetooth 5.2 technology. However, it isn't expected that the upgrade will make all that much difference to most people, especially when using the device in the real world rather than lab tests.

Ultimately, the only real thing we can take from the Pixel 7a's SIG appearance is that it is indeed just around the corner, with the 10 May unveiling now more likely than ever before.

The current round of rumours has Google giving the Pixel 7a a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution. CPU-wise, Google's Tensor G2 chip seems likely but the amount of RAM and storage still remains to be seen. If Google really is going to announce this thing at the 10 May event, we won't have to wait all that much longer to get everything confirmed at least.

In terms of pricing, a leak by Yogesh Brar suggested that the Pixel 7a will sell for somewhere between $450 and $500.