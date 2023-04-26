With Google now expected to announce the upcoming Pixel 7a within a matter of weeks it's only a matter of time before early adopters need a case. Google is more than keen to sell people its own cases and a new leak has outed the three colours that will be on offer.

There will of course be plenty of third-party cases to choose from once the Pixel 6a's replacement hits store shelves. But this is what Google will have to offer.

Carbon Grey, Cotton White, and Arctic Blue

The three colours that the Pixel 7a will be offered in will be Carbon Grey, Cotton White, and Arctic Blue and the case images shared by WinFuture.de match those colours. The outlet was even able to share photos of the three cases in all their colorful glory, although there doesn't appear to be any kind of brighter options for people who like that kind of thing. The cases do carry the famous G logo on the back and there's a space for the Pixel visor to poke through as well.

WinFuture.de

If the previous reports are accurate we can expect the Pixel 7a to go on sale on 11 May 2023 following an announcement during Google I/O on 10 May. The phone is expected to cost $449 which is $50 more than the Pixel 6a that it will replace.

We say "replace" but it sounds like Google intends to keep the Pixel 6a around, possibly reducing its price in the process.

The new phone will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 256GB of storage. 8GB of RAM will likely sit alongside the Google-designed Tensor G2 chip, while 12-megapixel cameras will be in charge of photos.

The Google I/O event won't only play host to the Pixel 7a's announcement of course. We're also expecting Google to announce the Pixel Fold as well as give more details about the previously-teased Pixel Tablet.