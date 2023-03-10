The Google Pixel 7a is tipped to be unveiled during the Google I/O event in May, and now the specifications for the budget offering appear to have leaked online.

Google already has the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro available to buy, sewing up the high-end and mid-range portions of the market. Now, the Pixel 7a is looking like a good bet for those who want a modern Android phone but also don't want to break the bank.

A new leak courtesy of Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims to have the broad strokes of what we can expect from the Pixel 7a's specifications sheet once it's officially unveiled. And it all looks pretty promising.

According to that leak, Google will use the Tensor G1 chip in the Pixel 7a, which is good news because that's the chop that powers the rest of the Pixel 7 lineup. No budget chips here! That report also has Google giving the Tensor G2 high-speed RAM in the form of LPDDR5 memory and the use of speedy UFS 3.1 storage.

Moving on, we're told to expect the Pixel 7a to have a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and what appears to be a single central hole-punch selfie camera.

Around the back, the main camera will be a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 affair according to the leaker, while a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera is also set to be included. There's no word on what that selfie camera will have in terms of sensor, though expectations are that it'll be the same 10.8-megapixel one used in the rest of the Pixel 7 phones.

Android 13 will obviously be the software that will power this thing, while 5W wireless charging rounds out the main specifications leaked this time out.

Google will hold its annual Google I/O developer conference in May, with the opening keynote livestreamed on 10 May 2023. That's likely to be when we get to see the Pixel 7a for real, so keep your eyes peeled for that in a couple of months.