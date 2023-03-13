Hands-on images of an alleged Google Pixel 7a have appeared online, showing a device not dissimilar to the existing Pixel 7.

We're not expecting the handset to launch until Google I/O in May at the earliest - possibly even beyond that. However, a device that's claimed to be a test model for developers has found its way into the wild in Vietnam, with multiple hands-on photos being taken before it was locked remotely by Google.

Posted by website Zing News, the test Pixel 7a reportedly comes with a 6.1-inch display that's capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. The camera bar is upgraded in comparison with the Pixel 6a released last year. While that has a glass finish to the strip across the rear of the device, the Pixel 7a seemingly adopts the same matte-finished metal bar as the Pixel 7 series handsets. This should reduce the risk of scratches or damage to the unit.

There are two cameras, claims the site, which feature 12-megapixel sensors - one as the main cam, another for ultra-wide photography. And although that seems stingy, it is said that Google's imaging software will make the most of them in all conditions.

The only other things to glean from the design of the test model so far is that it'll have USB-C charging, IP67 water and dustproofing, and a SIM tray that supports just the one SIM. It's not yet known whether the handset will also support eSIM for a second number.

D. Phi

According to a shot of system software information, the prototype sports 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. And, before Google managed to lock it down remotely, the person who had the phone in his possession, D. Phi, said it ran on Android 13. He also claims to have purchased the device from "an acquaintance" for 8 million dong (around £280 / $340). The final phone will likely cost more than that, considering the current Pixel 6a will set you back £399 in the UK.

We expect plenty of other rumours on the Pixel 7a to emerge prior to I/O, especially now that the floodgates seem to have opened. We'll keep you up to date with anything else we discover.