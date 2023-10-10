Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel 7a $399 $499 Save $100 This deal makes it the perfect time to buy a Pixel 7a - with a simply superb software experience and an outstanding camera for the price, plus that lovely Pixel look and feel. All at 20 per cent off. $399 at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is a brilliant ticket into the full Google Pixel experience, and thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days it's now at a lower price than ever, making it an even more compelling option. 20 per cent has been knocked off its normal $499 price tag, taking it all the way down to $399 - the sort of price that makes this a really hard deal to resist, especially with less than a year on from its release. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for a new Pixel 7a, one you'd normally have to get a refurbished or renewed model for, and we're excited to see it offered for a limited time.

Why should I buy a Google Pixel 7a?

The Pixel 7a sits proudly atop our list of the very best mid-range phones available right now, and there's pretty steep competition, which tells you everything about how much we're impressed it. In particular, that Tensor G2 chipset that it runs on powers some amazing software experiences and a totally native version of Android that is just incredibly clean and satisfying to use.

Plus, getting photos this good out of a mid-range phone feels like wizardry - Google's processing is unrivalled at this price and means that you won't miss out on the opportunity to take dazzling snaps whatever the circumstances. It has that distinctive Pixel visor design, something that has quickly become incredibly recognisable, and feels great in the hand, with a really solid display for the price, and all that adds up to one heck of a phone.

To get this for under $400 given it only came out about six months ago is pretty crazy, but with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ending on 11 October you'll want to make sure you get your order in soon, or it could disappear.