If the rumours turn out to be true we can expect Google to announce the Pixel 7a during the Google I/O developer event in May and we're seeing more and more leaks as we count down the days. Now, a new leak claims to have shown us press renders as well as the colours that will be on offer.

This new leak corroborates the ones we've seen in the past in terms of what the mid-range Pixel 7a will look like while also giving us additional information on the colour options that will be available. We don't yet know what names Google will give to those colours in terms of marketing, but that'll no doubt come in a future leak.

Three colours to choose from

This latest leak comes courtesy of MySmartPrice and leaker @OnLeaks, with the pair saying that we can expect white, grey. and light blue colourways once the Pixel 7a is made all official.

That should ensure that there is a colour for everyone who wants to pick up the Pixel 7a, with the blue being particularly impressive in the renders that have been shared.

As for the inside of the Pixel 7a, we're already expecting the phone to come with up to 256GB of storage, a notable upgrade on the previous 128GB limitation. We can also expect there to be more RAM than last time, with 8GB rumoured to be the magic number this time around.

Moving on, Google's Tensor G2 chip is thought to be the one tasked with moving bits and bytes around, with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate up front. That's set to have a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera built in too.

Other tidbits worth noting include support for 5W wireless charging as well as a main 64-megapixel main camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The 2023 Google I/O event is set to kick off on 10 May 2023 which means that we won't have to wait all that much longer before we get all of this confirmed of course. There's also a chance we will see the Google Pixel Fold debut as well, so it's exciting times to be a Pixel buyer.